Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

380-Million-Year-Old Fanged Fish Found In One Of The World’s Oldest Lakes

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

380-Million-Year-Old Fanged Fish Found In One Of The World’s Oldest Lakes

Named Harajicadectes zhumini, it had bony scales, fangs, gills, and breathed air.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Writer & Senior Digital Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Writer & Senior Digital Producer

Edited by Katy Evans

share10Shares
A reconstruction of Harajicadectes zhumini, a not-too-distant relative of the fishes that gave rise to the earliest limbed tetrapods.

A reconstruction of Harajicadectes zhumini, a not-too-distant relative of the fishes that gave rise to the earliest limbed tetrapods.

Illustration by Dr Brian Choo, Flinders University

One of the most remote fossil sites in all of Australia has just delivered a whopper of a new species: a predatory lobe-finned fish that was armed with large fangs and bony scales. It lived 380 million years ago at a time when the mid-Devonian had plunged the planet into a period of decreased atmospheric oxygen, which might also explain why this curious fish could breathe air as well as using gill respiration.

The new-to-science species was found in Alice Spring’s Finke River (Larapinta), which is considered to be one of the oldest rivers in the world. While being one of the trickier fossil sites to access on the continent, it’s already proven to have once been home to a host of bizarre ancient animals, and now another just joined the team.

Advertisement

Named Harajicadectes zhumini, the predatory fish has been described by an international team of researchers led by Flinders University palaeontologist Dr Brian Choo. The genus name is derived from the site where the crucial fossils were found in the Harajica Sandstone Member, and the ancient Greek dēktēs (biter) as a hat tip to the ancient predator’s intimidating dental anatomy. 

Harajicadectes as found in the field in 2016
An almost-complete specimen of Harajicadectes as found in the field in 2016.
Image credit: Dr Brian Choo, Flinders University


“We found this new form of lobe-finned fish in one of the most remote fossil sites in all of Australia, the Harajica Sandstone Member in the Northern Territory, almost 200 km [124 miles] west of Alice Springs, dating from the Middle-Late Devonian roughly 380 million years old,” explained study co-author and Flinders Professor John Long, a leading Australian expert of fossil fish, in a statement.

Its species name is in honor of Professor Min Zhu of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, who is credited by the institution for having “made unique and outstanding contributions to the studies on the morphology, histology, phylogeny, biogeography, and evolutionary history of many early vertebrate groups”.

Beyond its fearsome fangs and armored scales, Harajicadectes is notable for its unusual combination of breathing apparatus. Not content with the gill respiration we more typically associate with fish, it was also revealed to have large openings on the top of its skull that would’ve made it an airbreather, too.

The spiracle anatomy of Harajicadectes
The spiracle anatomy of Harajicadectes.
Image credit: Dr Brian Choo, Flinders University


“These spiracular structures are thought to facilitate surface air-breathing, with modern-day African bichir fish having similar structures for taking in air at the water's surface,” explained Choo. “This feature appears in multiple Tetrapomodorph lineages at about the same time during the Middle-Late Devonian. 

“In addition to Harajicadectes from central Australia, large spiracles also appeared in Gogonasus from Western Australia and elpistostegalians like Tiktaalik (the closest relatives to limbed tetrapods). Plus it also appears in the unrelated Pickeringius, a ray-finned fish from Western Australia, first described in 2018.”

It’s thought that a dip in atmospheric oxygen during the mid-Devonian could explain why some fish evolved to supplement gill respiration with air-breathing. That several fish from widely separate branches of tetrapodomorph fish exhibit this dual-breathing trait is, therefore, an example of convergent evolution, in which distantly related species independently evolve the same adaptations. 

It makes it difficult to pinpoint exactly where this new species sits in the ichthyological Tree Of Life, but one hell of a find nonetheless.

Advertisement

The study is published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • evolution,

  • fish,

  • animals,

  • fossils,

  • devonian,

  • respiration

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

These Siberian Horses Rapidly Evolved To Thrive At −70°CFour Yakutian horses stanidng in the snow in Siberia
natureanimals

These Siberian Horses Rapidly Evolved To Thrive At −70°C

clock1 hour ago
"Speckles" The Rare Piebald Bottlenose Dolphin Is A First For AustraliaPhotograph of Speckles the piebald dolphin swimming in the water
natureanimals

"Speckles" The Rare Piebald Bottlenose Dolphin Is A First For Australia

clock2 hours ago
Hurricanes Are Now So Strong, Scientists Want To Introduce "Category 6" StormsHurricane Florence, a Category 1 storm, pictured from the International Space Station as it made landfall near North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
natureenvironment

Hurricanes Are Now So Strong, Scientists Want To Introduce "Category 6" Storms

clock18 hours ago
share460