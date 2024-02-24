Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

3,700-Year-Old Red Lipstick Unearthed In Iran May Be Oldest Ever Found

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

3,700-Year-Old Red Lipstick Unearthed In Iran May Be Oldest Ever Found

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
clockPUBLISHED

3,700-Year-Old Red Lipstick Unearthed In Iran May Be Oldest Ever Found

The prehistoric lip product is remarkably similar to contemporary cosmetics.

author

Maddy Chapman

author

Maddy Chapman

Editor & Writer

Maddy is a Editor and Writer at IFLScience, with a degree in biochemistry from the University of York.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor & Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson
author

Francesca Benson

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Francesca Benson is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer with a MSci in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Bronze Age lipstick

The composition of the lipstick enhanced in false colors: Red (hematite), yellow (braunite), pink (quartz), and green (galena).

Image credit: Eskandari et al., Scientific Reports, 2024 (CC BY 4.0)

What scientists believe to be a Bronze Age lipstick with a deep red color – and possibly a hint of shimmer – has been discovered in Iran, suggesting that ancient Iranians may have been rouging their lips since the second millennium BCE.

The lip paint was contained in a small, ornately decorated chlorite vial, which was discovered in the Jiroft region of southeastern Iran in 2001. Recent radiocarbon dating has revealed it was made somewhere between 1936 and 1687 BCE, which would make this “probably the earliest [lipstick] analytically reported,” the team behind the find report in their paper.

Advertisement

As impressive as almost-four-millennia-old makeup may sound, the researchers add that the lipstick’s advanced age isn’t all that surprising “considering the long-standing, well known technical and aesthetic tradition in cosmetology in ancient Iran.”

Foundations, eye shadows, and black kohl eyeliners have all previously been identified in the ancient Near East and Egypt. However, deep red pigments such as those found in the lipstick have remained elusive – until now.

Chemical analysis of the residue left in the vial, which by now resembles a fine purple powder, revealed it contains predominantly hematite, known for its intense red color, darkened with manganite and braunite, and complete with traces of galena, anglesite, and other organic substances. Vegetal fibers were present in the archaic cosmetic concoction too, possibly for their aromatic properties, which may have been utilized to scent the lipstick.

The researchers also identified quartz particles, from ground sand or crystals, which they suggest might have been included to add a bit of shimmer – although a much less glamorous explanation is that the quartz flaked off the decaying container.

Advertisement

Glittery or not, the mixture “bears a striking resemblance to the recipes of contemporary lipsticks,” the study authors write. It seems the cosmetologists of ancient Iran walked so that modern pout-enhancers could run.

Bronze Age lipstick
The chlorite vial (left) and its contents (right).
Image credit: Eskandari et al., Scientific Reports, 2024 (CC BY 4.0)


The vial itself is intricately decorated with fine incisions, and is “unlike any other similar object currently known”. Because of this, and the fact of its unusual contents, the researchers write that it “supports the idea that cosmetic products in ancient times were branded, packaged and traded in standard types of containers with specific forms allowing for easy visual identification,” as is the case with contemporary cosmetics and perfumes.

While it's not possible to know who the owner and wearer of the lipstick was, the find nonetheless offers some insight into the often-overlooked Bronze Age cosmetics industry. 

Study author Professor Massimo Vidale told Smithsonian Magazine: “It was a costly expression of luxury that played a crucial role in shaping social interaction in the hierarchies of the early cities.”

Advertisement

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • archaeology,

  • cosmetics,

  • bronze age,

  • iran,

  • makeup,

  • ancient ancestors

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

New Details On The Life And Death Of Vittrup Man Uncovered After 5,000 YearsThe skull fragments of Vittrup man displayed on a foam headstand. The skull is missing much of its left side extending from the middle of the forehead and around the eye and into the top its upper jaw.
humansancient ancestors

New Details On The Life And Death Of Vittrup Man Uncovered After 5,000 Years

clock18 hours ago
share91
What Do Women Look For In Personal Pleasure Toys? We Finally Have Some Answerswoman browsing on laptop sitting at desk wearing shocked expression
humansHumans

What Do Women Look For In Personal Pleasure Toys? We Finally Have Some Answers

clock20 hours ago
share32
Married People May Be Less Likely To Go Around Phubbing, SurprisinglyShot of a young woman using a cellphone in bed after an argument with her husband.
humanspsychology

Married People May Be Less Likely To Go Around Phubbing, Surprisingly

clock23 hours ago
share56