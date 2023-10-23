Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"21 Species Taken Off Endangered Species List Because They’ve Already Gone Extinct"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

21 Species Taken Off Endangered Species List Because They’ve Already Gone Extinct

The species lost include birds, fish, mussels and even a mammal species.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

comments1Comment
share730Shares
Museum specimin of a small brown bird on a black background. The specimen is clearly dead.

The large Kauaʻi thrush (Myadestes myadestinus) is just one of the species officially removed from the Endangered Species Act.

Image Credit: Huub Veldhuijzen van Zanten/Naturalis Biodiversity Center via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY SA 3.0)

The US Endangered Species Act (ESA) turns 50 in 2023. While it has been highly effective at saving endangered species across that time, unfortunately, it has not been enough to save all of them. The Fish and Wildlife Service has announced that 21 species have been removed from the act and not for a good reason. These 21 species have been lost to extinction. 

Among the species lost from the list, including plants and animals, is the only mammal of the 21 species – the Little Mariana fruit bat (Pteropus tokudae) from Guam. Alongside it, ten bird species have been lost, eight of them from the state of Hawaii. Two fish species, including the San Marcos gambusia (Gambusia georgei), which only lived in the San Marcos River, have also been declared extinct, as well as several species of mussels. 

Advertisement
A painting of two small yellow and black birds perched on a tree branch.
Bachman's Warbler is one of the species to be delisted due to extinction.
Image credit: Robert Havell after John James Audubon (Public Domain)


“Federal protection came too late to reverse these species’ decline, and it’s a wake-up call on the importance of conserving imperiled species before it’s too late,” said Service Director Martha Williams in a statement.

The conservation organization The Centre for Biological Diversity suggested in a statement that the cause of the loss of so many Hawaiian bird species was related to habitat destruction due to agricultural development. Climate change has also allowed mosquitoes to spread into new regions, threatening more already vulnerable species.

boook svg

Related Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteriaarrow
Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lakearrow
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bugarrow

The delisting proposal contained 23 species; however, the Phyllostegia glabra var. lanaiensis, a herb in the mint family, was found to have new potentially suitable habitats and so was not classified as extinct.

The proposal also included the somewhat infamous ivory-billed woodpecker (Campephilus principalis), which had its last most widely accepted sighting in 1944, although it has since been claimed to still exist in the forests of Louisiana. The Fish and Wildlife Service announced that “although the delisting proposal included the ivory-billed woodpecker, the Service will continue to analyze and review the information before deciding whether to delist the ivory-billed woodpecker.” 

Advertisement

The 21 species in the act that have been declared extinct were largely added in the 1970s and 80s; the Fish and Wildlife Service suggested that it is highly likely the species were in extremely low numbers at that time, or already extinct at the time of the listing. 

The ESA has been credited with saving 99 percent of the listed species from extinction. More than 100 species of flora and fauna have been delisted for the positive reason of being reclassified based on improved conservation status. Many more species are being recovered and populations are increasing thanks to those who work to protect these habitats and species. 

“As we commemorate 50 years of the Endangered Species Act this year, we are reminded of the Act’s purpose to be a safety net that stops the journey toward extinction. The ultimate goal is to recover these species, so they no longer need the Act’s protection,” finished Williams. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • conservation,

  • extinction,

  • endangered species act

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on BacteriaCaecilians a worm-like amphibians sleeping on a yellow leaf.
natureanimals

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteria

clock3 hours ago
share1
Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral LakeLake in Death Valley National Park, mud in the foreground and hills in the distance.
natureenvironment

Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lake

clock3 hours ago
share1
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like BugGiant Meganeura dragonfly depicted in a forest in the Carboniferous period.
natureanimals

The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bug

clock3 hours ago
share9