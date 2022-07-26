Advertisement

Natureanimals

100 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprints Spotted Under Restaurant Table

A hefty reminder to always keep your peepers peeled for prehistoric remnants.

author

Rachael Funnell

Social Editor and Staff Writer

clockJul 26 2022, 15:49 UTC
sauropod footprints restaurant courtyard
Who ordered sauropod footprints? Images courtesy of Dr Lida Xing

Dinosaur footprints dating back 100 million years were recently discovered in a rather unusual place: on the floor of a restaurant. A diner in southwest China spotted what they believed to be footprints in the stone floor, and their suspicions were later confirmed by a team of researchers.

Advertisement

Food Instagrammers catch a lot of flack for snapping their meals, but it seems there can be some perks to taking a moment to appreciate your surroundings before face-planting into your dinner. Using 3D scanners, a team confirmed the imprints were left by sauropods, plant-eating dinosaurs that grew to enormous sizes.

The enormous size of the footprints led researchers to estimate that the dinosaurs that left them were around 8 meters (26 feet) long, reports USA Today. The prints will now remain safely tucked behind fencing in the restaurant courtyard.

sauropod footprints
Stay vigilant, you never know when some prehistoric footprints might pop up. Images courtesy of Dr Lida Xing


Beyond making for great between-courses conversation, the discovery of the footprints contributes toward what some palaeontologists are calling “a fossil renaissance” in China, reports NPR, as new and exciting finds are being uncovered more frequently.

Fossil finds have been more difficult to come by historically as the country underwent extensive development, palaeontologist Dr Lida Xing who worked on the sauropod footstep discovery told Phys.org. As a result, Xing and colleagues now make an effort to visit new finds within 24 hours so that no opportunities for further investigation are lost.

Advertisement

It's been a strong year for sauropod discoveries too. A diplodocid named “Dolly” revealed interesting insights into sauropod sickness back in February, as signs of wear and tear on its long neck indicated the animal may have had a cold in life. The sauropod sniffles, if you please.

Prehistoric Planet also demonstrated the bobble-popping air sacs that are thought to have enabled sauropods to hold up their long necks. However, it seems having lung wannabes mixed among your skeleton wasn’t all good, as they presented another opportunity for sickness to take hold.

Natureanimals

  • animals,

  • dinosaur,

  • extinct

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Rachael Funnell

Social Editor and Staff Writer

Rachael is a science writer and social editor for IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Nature Stories

Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Diamonds Found In Ancient Canyon Diablo MeteoriteCanyon Diablo meteorite
planet earth

Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Diamonds Found In Ancient Canyon Diablo Meteorite

clockJul 26 2022
Third Human Body Found At Lake Mead As Water Levels PlummetDue to warming temperatures and dry weather linked to climate change, the waters of Lake Mead have been dropping for several decades
climate

Third Human Body Found At Lake Mead As Water Levels Plummet

clockJul 26 2022
Bacteria That Go Wild For Plastic Could Help Us Clear It From Lakesplastic pollution lake
environment

Bacteria That Go Wild For Plastic Could Help Us Clear It From Lakes

clockJul 26 2022