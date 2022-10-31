Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals

Zuri The 18-Year-Old Female Lion At Kansas Zoo Grows A Mane

This is more than a matter of pride.

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

clockOct 31 2022, 17:16 UTC
Female lioness with a pale sandy mane lying in sunshine
Zuri the lioness shows off her mane. Image Credit: Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center

Zuri, an 18-year-old female lion at Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center in Kansas, USA, has sprouted a mane like a male. Lions are normally famous for their sexual dimorphism with the males typically sporting the big brown manes that make them worthy to be the King of Pride Rock. Most of the time female lions do not have manes and instead are a pale sandy yellow all over. Zuri, however, is one of the few exceptions.

Zuri lived with a male lion Avus until October 23, 2020, when he passed away. He was the only male of Topeka’s three-lion pride. After his death keepers began to notice that Zuri had started growing a mane in a similar way to an adult male. The keepers say that Zuri is a dominant female lion, and while her mane is unusual, it is nothing like a typical adult male mane being shorter and less full. She does however have a fuzzy mohawk. 

Advertisement
Zuri stops for a drink, her mane and Mohawk are visible
Check out that mohawk. Image courtesy of Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center


“It’s extremely rare,” Shanna Simpson, animal curator at Topeka Zoo, told NPR. “We had never even heard about this happening until we saw Zuri.”

There are a few possible explanations for Zuri’s hair growth. However, the idea that Zuri's mane was triggered by the loss of Avus does not hold water with Kris Everatt, a conservation scientist at wild cat conservation organization Panthera  "I don’t think there's really any kind of evolutionary [reason for this], either lack of males or too much competition with other females or anything like that.... I think it’s just a random event," he told Live Science. 

Related Stories
boook svgNASA Reveals Spooky Face Lurching Out Of Earth's Stratosphere For Halloween
boook svg99-Million-Year-Old Hairy Snail Found Preserved In Amber
boook svgA New Hope For The Amazon? Lula Beats Bolsonaro In Brazil's Presidential Election

It's not the first time a female lion has grown a healthy mane of fur either. In Botswana, five females were shown to grow manes, and one even exhibited male-like behavior such as roaring and mounting other females. The suggested explanation for this was unusually high levels of testosterone within the pride, though no official hormone tests were carried out on the wild females. 

Advertisement

In 2017, an 18-year-old lion named Bridget began to grow a mane at Oklahoma City Zoo. However, after investigations into her health, the care team found a tumor on her adrenal gland. The tumor caused increased levels of hormones such as cortisol and androstenedione that were shown in blood tests carried out on Bridget. This tumor was suspected to be the reason behind her mane growth.

Typically males grow a mane between 18 months or two years old as they reach sexual maturity. It has been found that male lions that are neutered do not grow a mane, though. One further explanation for Zuri’s new hirsute nature is her age. Typically wild lions live for 15 or 16 years and 18 is certainly pushing the upper limit even for a captive animal. Her mane growth might be explained by changing hormone levels as she ages.

Fortunately, the team reports she is in good overall health with no signs of illness. 

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • lion,

  • animals,

  • sexual dimorphism,

  • big cat

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
nature

More Nature Stories

NASA Reveals Spooky Face Lurching Out Of Earth's Stratosphere For HalloweenA spooky face emerges in this NASA Earth modelling showing swind and temperature data over the North Pole
natureplanet earth

NASA Reveals Spooky Face Lurching Out Of Earth's Stratosphere For Halloween

clockOct 31 2022
99-Million-Year-Old Hairy Snail Found Preserved In AmberClose-up of a piece of amber containing a small, fully intact snail shell.
naturecreepy crawlies

99-Million-Year-Old Hairy Snail Found Preserved In Amber

clockOct 31 2022
A New Hope For The Amazon? Lula Beats Bolsonaro In Brazil's Presidential ElectionFormer President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, aka Lula, in front of a Brazilian flag at a rally in Grajau on SEPTEMBER 24, 2022
natureenvironment

A New Hope For The Amazon? Lula Beats Bolsonaro In Brazil's Presidential Election

clockOct 31 2022