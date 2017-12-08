Advertisement

YouTuber Almost Dies After Cementing His Head Inside A Microwave

author

Jonathan O'Callaghan

Senior Staff Writer

clockDec 8 2017, 20:47 UTC

No words. TGFbro/YouTube

It’s a Friday afternoon, and I’m finding myself watching a video of a guy who cemented his head inside a microwave. What?

Welcome to 2017 everyone, where common sense no longer matters. In the video below, 22-year-old Jimmy “Jay” Swingler from the YouTube channel TGFbro put his head inside a bag in a microwave and… filled it with polyfilla. The incident took place in Fordhouses, Wolverhampton, UK.

Yeah, it’s really dumb. Yeah, it could have killed him. Yeah, it nearly did. In the video, Swingler said he was struggling to breath, leading his co-hosts to try to break him out of the microwave.

Warning, the video does have some strong language and, if you needed reminding, please don't try this yourself.

Swingler had an air tube to help him breathe while he was inside the microwave, but of course the expanding cement blocked his air flow. He is very lucky to be alive.

His friends failed to get him out of the microwave after 90 minutes, so they called the emergency services. It’s safe to say they were not impressed.

It took an hour to free him from the microwave, when the services could have been assisting other people.

-

“While our crews were in attendance to this incident, they were unable to attend any other incidents,” Simon Woodward, the station commander for the West Midlands Fire Service, said in a statement.

“If we’re attending incidents that are YouTube videos where we have people that have been irresponsible, those crews are unable to attend those life-saving incidents.

“I’d like to remind everybody not to put their lives at risk for the sake of other people’s entertainment.”

-

He added that the charge of wasting the time of the fire and ambulance services for this prank would usually cost £650 ($830). However, as Swingler’s life was actually in danger, they wouldn’t be charging him.

-

Another thing you definitely shouldn't do.

I shouldn’t feel like I need to say this, but please don’t cement your head inside a microwave. One, there’s a good chance it’ll kill you. And two, you’re wasting the time of people who could be off attending to actual emergencies elsewhere.

See you in 2018, when I imagine we’ll be hearing about someone supergluing themselves to a bridge or something.

