Advertisement

About Jonathan O'Callaghan

author

Jonathan O'Callaghan

Senior Staff Writer

With a background in Physics and Astrophysics, Jonathan has a passion for space science and exploration stories. From Apollo to SpaceX, Jonathan enjoys covering the past, present, and future of the space age, while also dabbling in broader science and technology. But he still refuses to obey the laws of thermodynamics.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
clock

Latest from Jonathan O'Callaghan

Here's What Happens To The Human Body If It OverheatsHere's What Happens To The Human Body If It Overheats
Health and Medicine

Here's What Happens To The Human Body If It Overheats

clockJan 7 2021
Humans Didn't Descend From A Pair Of Adults 200,000 Years AgoHumans Didn't Descend From A Pair Of Adults 200,000 Years Ago
Humans

Humans Didn't Descend From A Pair Of Adults 200,000 Years Ago

clockNov 30 2018
NASA Reveals New Details About Its Plan To Return To The MoonNASA Reveals New Details About Its Plan To Return To The Moon
Space and Physics

NASA Reveals New Details About Its Plan To Return To The Moon

clockNov 30 2018
Step Aside Knickers, There's An Even Bigger Cow In Town Called DozerStep Aside Knickers, There's An Even Bigger Cow In Town Called Dozer
Nature

Step Aside Knickers, There's An Even Bigger Cow In Town Called Dozer

clockNov 30 2018
NASA Chief Says Elon Musk Won't Be Smoking Weed Again After Launching Investigation Into SpaceXNASA Chief Says Elon Musk Won't Be Smoking Weed Again After Launching Investigation Into SpaceX
Space and Physics

NASA Chief Says Elon Musk Won't Be Smoking Weed Again After Launching Investigation Into SpaceX

clockNov 30 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement

Are You Still Conscious After You Die?Are You Still Conscious After You Die?

Are You Still Conscious After You Die?

clockNov 29 2018
Scientists Can't Explain What Caused These Mysterious Seismic Waves To Travel Around The WorldScientists Can't Explain What Caused These Mysterious Seismic Waves To Travel Around The World
Nature

Scientists Can't Explain What Caused These Mysterious Seismic Waves To Travel Around The World

clockNov 29 2018
Trump's Idea For A Space Force Is Probably Not Going To HappenTrump's Idea For A Space Force Is Probably Not Going To Happen
Space and Physics

Trump's Idea For A Space Force Is Probably Not Going To Happen

clockNov 29 2018
This Asteroid Is Not Going To Hit Earth In 2023, So Please Continue To Enjoy Your LifeThis Asteroid Is Not Going To Hit Earth In 2023, So Please Continue To Enjoy Your Life
Space and Physics

This Asteroid Is Not Going To Hit Earth In 2023, So Please Continue To Enjoy Your Life

clockNov 28 2018
High Chance New El Niño Will Form In The Next 3 Months, Says UNHigh Chance New El Niño Will Form In The Next 3 Months, Says UN
climate

High Chance New El Niño Will Form In The Next 3 Months, Says UN

clockNov 28 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Giant Cow In Australia That's So Big It Can't Be SoldThe Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Giant Cow In Australia That's So Big It Can't Be Sold
Nature

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Giant Cow In Australia That's So Big It Can't Be Sold

clockNov 28 2018
Donald Trump Doesn't Believe His Own Administration's Report On Climate ChangeDonald Trump Doesn't Believe His Own Administration's Report On Climate Change

Donald Trump Doesn't Believe His Own Administration's Report On Climate Change

clockNov 27 2018
First Ancient DNA From Finland Reveals Early Ancestors' Migration From SiberiaFirst Ancient DNA From Finland Reveals Early Ancestors' Migration From Siberia

First Ancient DNA From Finland Reveals Early Ancestors' Migration From Siberia

clockNov 27 2018
Archaeologists Have Discovered The Oldest Human Burials In EcuadorArchaeologists Have Discovered The Oldest Human Burials In Ecuador

Archaeologists Have Discovered The Oldest Human Burials In Ecuador

clockNov 27 2018
NASA’s InSight Lander Has Returned Its First Image From The Surface Of MarsNASA’s InSight Lander Has Returned Its First Image From The Surface Of Mars
Space and Physics

NASA’s InSight Lander Has Returned Its First Image From The Surface Of Mars

clockNov 26 2018