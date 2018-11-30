Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

NASA Reveals New Details About Its Plan To Return To The Moon

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

NASA Reveals New Details About Its Plan To Return To The Moon

author

Jonathan O'Callaghan

author

Jonathan O'Callaghan

Senior Staff Writer

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Alex Coan/Shutterstock

NASA has revealed a smattering of details about its new plan to send humans back to the Moon, saying it hopes to return to the surface within a decade.

In an event yesterday at NASA Headquarters in Washington DC, NASA said it had selected nine US companies that would be welcomed to bid on contracts to return to the Moon, “including payload integration and operations, launching from Earth and landing on the surface of the Moon.”

Advertisement

Among the companies were Astrobotic Technology, who are hoping to send a rover to the Moon in 2019, and Firefly Aerospace, which is aiming to build new small rockets to launch into space. They have each been awarded a Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) contract.

The event highlights NASA’s growing commitment to return to the Moon, shifting the focus from Mars for the time being. They are hoping to build a space station near the Moon called the Deep Space Gateway (DSG) to replace the International Space Station (ISS) in the coming decade, before heading to the surface.

“I think that it is possible we can have a presence on the moon with humans within a decade,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said at the event.

As part of the announcement, each company will be eligible for funding from a pot of up to $2.6 billion over the next 10 years. Each has been given a small amount up front, although it’s not clear the total amount each could be eligible for.

Advertisement

“When we go to the moon, we want to be one customer of many customers in a robust marketplace between the Earth and the moon,” Bridenstine said. “We want multiple providers that are competing on cost and innovation.”

The first missions as part of this funding, as yet unspecified, could take place as early as 2019 – although SpaceNews noted that 2020 was more realistic. It’s also not entirely clear what NASA is planning to launch, with many specifics still yet to be worked out.

Nonetheless, NASA is hoping this investment can help kickstart the exploration of the Moon. “These early missions will enable important technology demonstrations that will inform the development of future landers and other exploration systems needed for humans to return to the lunar surface, and help prepare the agency to send astronauts to explore Mars,” they said in a statement.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • nasa,

  • moon,

  • humans,

  • lunar gateway

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The Quantum Cheshire Cat Effect May Not Be Real After Allthe eyes and grin of a cheshire cat overimposed on a 3d render of an artistic backgropund inspired by quantum mechanics
spacephysics

The Quantum Cheshire Cat Effect May Not Be Real After All

clock7 hours ago
share5
What Happened When The Hubble Telescope Stared At "Nothing" For 100 HoursHubble deep field view of the universe.
spaceSpace and Physics

What Happened When The Hubble Telescope Stared At "Nothing" For 100 Hours

clock8 hours ago
comments2
share3
Doomed Private Moon Lander Now On Path To Crash Back To EarthThe view from the Peregrine Lander.
spaceSpace and Physics

Doomed Private Moon Lander Now On Path To Crash Back To Earth

clock11 hours ago
comments1
share220