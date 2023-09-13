Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Your Body Produces Its Own Cannabinoids That May Chill You Out"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
clockPUBLISHED

Your Body Produces Its Own Cannabinoids That May Chill You Out

The human body naturally produces chemicals that are very similar to THC and CBD, called endocannabinoids.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

share160Shares
A woman in a white top holding two cannabis leafs.

Your body is a chemical factory.

Image credit: Pop Paul-Catalin/Shutterstock.com

Feeling stressed? Don't sweat. There's good evidence to suggest that your body will be pumping out its own “homegrown” cannabinoid compounds that help to chill you out.

You might be surprised to hear that the human body naturally produces chemicals that are very similar to delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, better known as THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis, as well as cannabidiol (CBD). 

Advertisement

Known as endocannabinoids, these compounds were only identified in 1992 and they remain little understood by scientists. However, there’s emerging evidence that may have a profound role in many bodily functions, from learning and memory, to pain control and immune responses.

It isn’t just humans that produce endocannabinoids either – scientists believe they are produced by all vertebrate species and likely evolved millions of years before the emergence of cannabinoids produced by the plant Cannabis sativa. 

In a new study, scientists at Northwestern University found that stressed-out mice release endocannabinoids in the brain’s emotional hub, the amygdala. In turn, the compounds dampen the incoming stress signals coming from the hippocampus, a region of the brain linked to memory and emotion.

The chemical make-up of different cannabinoids, like CBD and THC
The chemical makeup of different cannabinoids, like CBD and THC.
Image credit: Net Vector/Shutterstock.com


To prove their point, the scientists then “switched off” the cannabinoid receptors (CB1) in the brains of the mice. This appeared to reduce their ability to cope with the stress. After they were exposed to stress, they had a reduced preference for their sugary liquid treat, which the researchers say relates to the decrease in pleasure often seen in people with stress-related disorders.

Advertisement

Once again, this phenomenon has only been identified in mice so far. However, the researchers suggest it most likely will apply to humans and, if so, it could show the way to new avenues of treating stress-related psychiatric disorders.

“Understanding how the brain adapts to stress at the molecular, cellular and circuit level could provide critical insight into how stress is translated into mood disorders and may reveal novel therapeutic targets for the treatment of stress-related disorders,” Sachin Patel, corresponding study author and the chair and a psychiatrist at Northwestern Medicine, said in a statement.  

“Determining whether increasing levels of endogenous cannabinoids can be used as potential therapeutics for stress-related disorders is a next logical step from this study and our previous work,” Patel added. “There are ongoing clinical trials in this area that may be able to answer this question in the near future.”

The study is published in the journal Cell Reports.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • stress,

  • Cannabis,

  • cannabinoids,

  • THC,

  • CBD,

  • health,

  • endocannabinoid

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Are Officially On The WayClose up of a syringe entering a vaccine vial.
healthmedicine

Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Are Officially On The Way

clock7 hours ago
comments2
share450
There's A Major Shortage Of Laxatives In The US Right NowYoung with underwear pulled down sitting on toilet in bathroom.
healthmedicine

There's A Major Shortage Of Laxatives In The US Right Now

clockYesterday
share460
How Long Do Cannabis Edibles Really Last In Your System?Cannabis edibles
healthHealth and Medicine

How Long Do Cannabis Edibles Really Last In Your System?

clockYesterday
share530