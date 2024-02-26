Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Young People Are Drinking Less Alcohol – But Do We Know Why?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Young People Are Drinking Less Alcohol – But Do We Know Why?

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
clockPUBLISHED

Young People Are Drinking Less Alcohol – But Do We Know Why?

A new editorial addresses the current research and highlights the many unknowns that remain.

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor and Staff Writer

Edited by Maddy Chapman
author

Maddy Chapman

Editor & Writer

Maddy is a Editor and Writer at IFLScience, with a degree in biochemistry from the University of York.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

shot of young people sitting in a circle and clinking beer bottles in the center

Could it be young people are looking to other substances for fun, or are they more concerned about the health consequences of alcohol... or is it something else altogether?

Image credit: zeljkodan/Shutterstock.com

Young people today don’t drink as much alcohol as their millennial, Gen X, and boomer predecessors. The question is: why not? A new editorial from scientists in Australia and Sweden says there are many potential factors in play, but as of now we simply don’t have enough research to know for sure.

It used to be millennials who were blamed for the decline of everything from department stores, to cable TV, to raisins, of all things. But frankly, we’re older now, we’re tired, and – if research is to be believed – we’re not even getting any, so it’s time the heat fell on someone else for a change.

Advertisement

Gen Z, the first generation to grow up surrounded by internet culture and social media, has come of age, and as these young adults have started to take their places in the world, scientists have picked up on some curious trends – one being, they’re consuming less alcohol than their forebears. Introducing a special issue of the journal Drug and Alcohol Review, a group of researchers have laid out what we know – and crucially, what we don’t – about what’s driving them away from drink.

Gen Z have been described as “the sober-curious generation”, but that doesn’t mean they’re all tee-total. Research by Mintel in 2023 found that Gen Zers considered alcohol as more of an “occasional treat” rather than the “regular, relaxing refreshment” it often is for older generations.

In the new editorial, Michael Livingston, from the National Drug Research Institute at Curtin University, and colleagues point to one study that found this decline in alcohol consumption was not spread evenly across the generation: “the decline in drinking has been driven more strongly by boys than girls, leading to a narrowing (or even over-turning) of the gender gap in drinking.”

But while gender may be a contributing factor, personality apparently is not, as another upcoming study found, with declines in alcohol consumption occurring across all major personality trait groupings.

Advertisement

As to the why of it, a number of possibilities have been put forward. One trend suggests that youths may be switching from alcohol and other substances towards cannabis. With more places tentatively moving towards legalization, cannabis consumption may be becoming more socially acceptable. Indeed, data suggests that cannabis use is not in decline among young people.

The Mintel data also shone a light on the fact that the youngest consumers may be more concerned about the emotional impacts of drinking, like the dreaded “hangxiety”, or its lack of nutritional content, instead preferring less calorific soft drink alternatives.

But while drinks manufacturers may be dismayed by the data, it does beg the question: if Gen Z are dodging the booze, are they also managing to dodge some of its negative health consequences?

Advertisement

The data on this is conflicted. One of the studies mentioned in the editorial used Swedish data and found a reduction in alcohol disorders, alcohol poisonings, and other acute harm in line with the reduction in consumption. However, this is in contrast to some other previous work that found the opposite, such as a 2020 study that concluded more young people (both millennials and the oldest Gen Zers) in the US were being hospitalized with alcohol-related liver disease.

“The papers in this issue point to important ongoing avenues of research – more work is needed to understand how harm trends reflect drinking trends, to better assess how illicit drug use fits into the broad story of declining youth drinking and, especially, to fully flesh out the positives and negatives of a decline in youth drinking that appears to be strongly associated with concerns about risk,” the researchers concluded.

“With the changes in youth drinking being so profound, older theories often used to understand youth substance use are likely to be outdated,” they add, stating that a more comprehensive view on this issue will be necessary if we are to help our young people – and the generation coming after – better navigate their changing relationship with alcohol.

The editorial is published in Drug and Alcohol Review

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • alcohol,

  • drugs,

  • health,

  • young people,

  • Gen Z,

  • alcohol use

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Pet Dogs Trained To Sniff Out Parkinson's Disease With Up To 90 Percent Accuracya small, sandy colored dog wearing a tutu and a blue harness sniffing a sample contained in a grey and blue jar
healthmedicine

Pet Dogs Trained To Sniff Out Parkinson's Disease With Up To 90 Percent Accuracy

clock3 hours ago
share62
A Drug To Treat Frostbite Is Finally AvailableFrostbitten hands
healthmedicine

A Drug To Treat Frostbite Is Finally Available

clock2 days ago
share190
What Are The Benefits Of Omega-3s? Here's The Latest ScienceFood rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, top view
healthhealth

What Are The Benefits Of Omega-3s? Here's The Latest Science

clock2 days ago
share65