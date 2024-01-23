Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

World’s Smallest, Tightest Knot Ever Created Is Just 54 Atoms Long

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacechemistry
clockPUBLISHED

World’s Smallest, Tightest Knot Ever Created Is Just 54 Atoms Long

We’re not saying this is a major breakthrough in topology and molecular chemistry, but we’re not not saying that either.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Edited by Holly Large

Trefoil Knot. Vector 3D Illustration.

The knot has three points where the backbone crosses over itself, making it a trefoil.

Image credit: Login/Shutterstock.com

Scientists have broken the record for the smallest and tightest molecular knot, creating a chemical that self-assembles into a knot with the formula [Au6{1,2-C6H4(OCH2CC)2}3{Ph2P(CH2)4PPh2}3]. The makers highlight the six gold atoms at the start by referring to the entire molecule as Au6.

The way a molecule affects others depends not just on the elements it's composed of, but on the shape these take on. Complex molecules can be folded in vast numbers of ways, and sometimes only one of these will produce the desired biological effects. Predicting and controlling such folding is considered one of the hardest problems in science, and one where computers are only just starting to displace humans. 

Advertisement

Knots represent the extreme end of this. It’s not easy to tie even long thin strands of atoms into knots because you can’t just grab the ends like pieces of rope on a sailboat. Finding ways to make molecules knot can help develop humanity’s capacity for more practical knotting. Since DNA, RNA, and many proteins knot without human intervention, performing knotting of our own helps us understand these vital molecules’ behavior.

Knots are categorized by the number of crossings. Au6 forms the simplest kind of non-trivial knot, with three crossings, and is known as a trefoil. 

Chemists cannot measure the tightness of molecular knots in a physical sense, so they use the number of atoms in the knotted strand, dividing by the number of crossings, as a proxy. The fewer atoms per crossing, the tighter a knot is.

Au6, produced by a team including Professor Richard Puddephatt of the University of Western Ontario, has just 54 atoms in its backbone. This compares with the previous record for a metallaknot of 69, while no organic trefoil knot has been achieved with fewer than 76 atoms. Much larger knots, with far more crossings, have achieved tightness scores as low as 24, but Au6’s 54 atoms and tightness score of 18 easily beats all. Theoretical models suggest that 50 atoms may be a minimum for a knot.

Advertisement

Most molecular knot-making involves creating ever more complex knots, but there is a niche subfield in producing ever-tighter knots, as the below video accompanying an earlier record proves. 

Small knots have generally been made by using metal ions to draw helical chains into a targeted shape and then pulling the metals out to leave a knot behind. It’s a stepping stone to stronger and lighter plastics, among other things.

Au6, however, is made differently, and Puddephatt told New Scientist it was an accident. They were mixing two liquids containing different molecules to make structures with interlinked, but not knotted, chains called catenanes. Using X-ray crystallography to study the product, they found some of the catenanes had self-assembled into trefoil knots.

Advertisement

“We’ve made many combinations of gold acetylides and phosphine ligands and they’ve never before given a trefoil knot,” said Puddephatt. “We hadn’t predicted that this would happen in this case, so it was serendipity.” He also acknowledged the process was not fully understood, although it is repeatable and has potential for use in more complex situations.

The study is published in Nature Communications.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacechemistry
  • tag

  • chemistry,

  • Topology,

  • trefoil knot,

  • molecular knots

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Notorious And Puzzling Radio Signal Traced Back To A Truly Unusual PlaceA NASA Hubble Space Telescope image of the host galaxy of an exceptionally powerful fast radio burst, FRB 20220610A. Hubble’s sensitivity and sharpness reveals a compact group of multiple galaxies that may be in the process of merging.
spaceAstronomy

Notorious And Puzzling Radio Signal Traced Back To A Truly Unusual Place

clock44 minutes ago
"The Ultimate Catastrophe": Can A Bomb Set The Atmosphere On Fire?The Trinity bomb test.
spacephysics

"The Ultimate Catastrophe": Can A Bomb Set The Atmosphere On Fire?

clock19 hours ago
comments2
share88
Newly Discovered Astronomical Object Is Right On The Edge Of Two Extreme PossibilitiesAn artist's impression of the newly discovered system, assuming that the massive companion of the radio pulsar (bright blue star in the background) is a black hole (foreground). Both objects are 8 million kilometres apart and orbit each other every 7 days.
spaceAstronomy

Newly Discovered Astronomical Object Is Right On The Edge Of Two Extreme Possibilities

clock19 hours ago
comments2
share170