Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

World’s Smallest Humanoid Robot Has Been Built By Group Of Schoolboys

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

World’s Smallest Humanoid Robot Has Been Built By Group Of Schoolboys

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

World’s Smallest Humanoid Robot Has Been Built By Group Of Schoolboys

The 3D-printed robot was designed to be as affordable as possible.

author

Ben Taub

author

Ben Taub

Freelance Writer

Benjamin holds a Master's degree in anthropology from University College London and has worked in the fields of neuroscience research and mental health treatment.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Edited by Maddy Chapman
share9Shares
Red humanoid robot holding blue pencil

The tiny bot can even be programmed to do kung-fu.

Image credit: breakermaximus/Shutterstock.com

The smallest human-like robot ever to exist has been created by a group of four teenagers in Hong Kong. Measuring just 14.1 centimeters (5.55 inches) in height, the tiny gizmo is 11.3 millimeters (0.44 inches) shorter than the previous world record holder, which was built by Zain Ahmad Qureshi from Pakistan in 2022.

Verified by Guinness World Records (GWR), the miniature robot was designed and assembled by Aaron Ho Yat Fung, Isaac Zachary To, Justin Wang Tou Duong, and Ngo Hei Leung, all of whom attend Hong Kong’s Diocesan Boys’ School (DBS). In order to satisfy the requirements for the record, the robot had to be able to walk on two feet and rotate its shoulders, elbows, hips, and knees.

Advertisement

After designing the wee gadget using software provided by the school’s robotics lab, the boys then made the acrylic body panels and 3D-printed components. A factory was then contracted to produce a number of servo motors, which enable the robot to move its arms and legs.

Speaking to GWR, team members explained that the contraption can walk, play soccer, dance, and even do kung-fu. Aside from the glory of entering the record books, the youngsters say their motivation for building the robot was to create a low-cost learning tool for use in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) education.

By designing the device to be as small as possible, they say the costs of mass-production can be reduced, thus making the robot more affordable and accessible for underprivileged households. “We also plan to open-source the design and programming code to further our objectives of promoting STEAM education,” said team member Isaac.

Advertisement

The robot is powered by an onboard 7.4-volt lithium-ion battery and can be controlled remotely using an app or via buttons on a panel that sits on the humanoid’s back. Widely praised for their ingenious creation, the DBS Robotics Team join a growing list of youngsters to have hit the news in recent weeks for their scientific endeavors.

In Canada, for instance, an eighth-grade student has received a raft of accolades after recreating a "death ray" that was originally designed by the Ancient Greek inventor Archimedes more than 2,000 years ago. Over in Australia, meanwhile, an eight-year-old girl is currently authoring a scientific paper about magpies and their tendency to swoop on bald-headed men.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • 3d printing,

  • robots,

  • world record,

  • guinness world records,

  • humanoid robots

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

Déjà Vu? Italy Plans To Build World's Longest Suspension Bridge To SicilyThe International Space Station was orbiting 255 miles above the Mediterranean Sea when an Expedition 59 crewmember looking northwest took this photograph of Italy and its island Sicily.
technologyTechnology

Déjà Vu? Italy Plans To Build World's Longest Suspension Bridge To Sicily

clock1 hour ago
share4
The Palm Jumeirah Is The World's Largest Archipelago Of Artificial IslandsThe Palm Jumeirah as seen from above.
technologyTechnology

The Palm Jumeirah Is The World's Largest Archipelago Of Artificial Islands

clock2 hours ago
share1
World's Largest Solar Plus Battery Storage System Goes Live In Mojave DesertThe Edwards & Sanborn Solar and Energy Storage site seen by the Landsat 9 satellite on January 12, 2024.
technologyTechnology

World's Largest Solar Plus Battery Storage System Goes Live In Mojave Desert

clock2 hours ago
share1