"World's Most Advanced Humanoid Robot" Can Now Have Full Conversations

Recently, we met Ameca, a half-impressive, half absolutely terrifying robot with realistic facial expressions, designed to be a smooth interface between human and robot interaction. It’s all incredibly "Uncanny Valley", but nonetheless a remarkable display of current technological improvements.

Well, Ameca just got an upgrade. A team of UK researchers have added the use of chatbot AI GPT-3, which allows it to speak freely without any input from humans. Their creation was an accurate humanoid robot that moves its face in a realistic way and can have a full conversation with you – the future really is now.

“Nothing in this video is pre-scripted – the model is given a basic prompt describing Ameca, giving the robot a description of self – it's pure #AI,” according to Engineered Arts, the company behind Ameca.

“The pauses are the time lag for processing the speech input, generating the answer and processing the text back into speech.”

Engineered Arts states that the robot is built as a platform for the development of human-robot interaction, and as Ameca itself says in the video, could be used for a variety of applications, from hazardous situations to simply being a companion to those that need it. With the relatively seamless integration between chatbots and humanoid robots demonstrated here, though, it surely won’t be long until a robot assistant is greeting you in shops and offices, perhaps even at fast food restaurants.