Woodpecker Fills Walls Of Home With 318 Kilograms Of Acorns

A woodpecker has filled a house's walls with acorns, using the wall cavity as food storage. The owners of the house in California called pest control who cut open a hole in the wall, allowing thousands upon thousands of acorns to fall out.

Nick's Extreme Pest Control posted images of the situation to Facebook.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Bird was a bit of a hoarder," Nick Castro explained. "Filled up about 8 garbage bags full of acorns weighing in about 700 lbs. Unreal never came across something like this."





When asked how the owners realized there was a problem, Castro explained that "they were getting little worms coming out of the wall that looked like maggots but were actually a type of meal worms."

The culprit had been spotted creating holes around the chimney and then filling them with food by the owners. By the time Castro arrived, "Acorns were piled from lower floor to about 20 ft [6 meters] up into attic".

"You would think this bird had stored food all over. Clear woodpecker holes all over the house. Acorns stored all over siding and trim," Castro explained in a comment. "Completely destroyed exterior of house with all the holes everywhere."

Advertisement Advertisement

In total, 318 kilograms (700 pounds) of acorns were recovered from the house/stolen from the woodpecker, depending on your perspective. The holes were patched up and vinyl siding was placed on the house to encourage it to find other places to store its food. However, the bird might not be the type to take a hint.

"This bird was crazy we actually saw him there when we were there putting more in the holes he created," Castro added.