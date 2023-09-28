Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Wobbling Jet Provides First Confirmation Black Holes Spin"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Wobbling Jet Provides First Confirmation Black Holes Spin

No external force could have this effect on something so colossal.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

comments1Comment
share110Shares
A misalignment between the axis of spin of M87's black hole and its accretion disk's rotation axis leads to precession in the direction of its jet

A misalignment between the axis of spin of M87's black hole and its accretion disk's rotation axis leads to precession in the direction of its jet.

Image Credit: Yuzhu Cui et al. 2023, Intouchable Lab@Openverse and Zhejiang Lab

The supermassive black hole (SMBH) at the heart of galaxy M87 has been found to spin, causing its jet to oscillate by around 10 degrees. The newly released findings confirm one of the most important features of black holes that astronomers have suspected for a long time but have not previously been able to confirm experimentally.

M87* is the most studied SMBH. It’s not the largest one we know, but at 6.5 billion solar masses it’s far larger than our galaxy’s own and the most massive close enough to study relatively easily. It’s the monster whose portrait became famous in 2019 when telescopes around the world combined to produce an image of its shadow against the accretion disk on which it is slowly feeding.

Advertisement

Even before those images, astronomers had often focused their telescopes on M87*. Data collected by more than 20 radio telescopes worldwide from 2000-2022 reveals an 11-year cycle in the motion of the base of the relativistic jet M87* is spitting out. Individual images lack the detail to prove this, so a team led by Dr Cui Yuzhu of Zhejiang Lab stacked 164 images in two-year bins. This also smoothed out variations caused by instabilities in the jet on periods of less than a year.

 A black hole like this, and the jet it produces, is so enormous that no external force we know could cause the jet to swing, so the movements must be a consequence of the black hole itself.

boook svg

Related Stories

Heavy Star Underwent Dramatic Weight Loss Before Going Supernovaarrow
Milky Way Weighs Less Than We Thought – And It's Missing Dark Matterarrow
Never-Before-Seen Type Of Crystals Found Lurking In Chelyabinsk Meteorite Dustarrow

If the black hole is spinning, however, as they are thought to do, movements of the jet’s base on a regular cycle is to be expected, provided the black hole’s spin axis is misaligned with its accretion disk’s rotational axis. This would create precession similar to the one that causes the Earth’s axis to slowly move across the sky, producing a 26,000-year cycle in stars’ apparent locations and accompanying changes in climate

Spin is thought to be one of the key features of a black hole, along with mass and electric charge. The no-hair theorem holds that these three characteristics tell us everything there is to know about a black hole. This has recently been challenged, but by adding additional factors, rather than denying the importance of spin. The gravitational pull of a black hole is so intense that as they spin they create a moving distortion of spacetime, a process known as frame-dragging. This would occur even with relatively small black holes, for a giant SMBH such as this one frame-dragging effects would be immense.

Advertisement

"We are thrilled by this significant finding," Cui Yuzhu said in a statement.  "Since the misalignment between the black hole and the disk is relatively small and the precession period is around 11 years, accumulating high-resolution data tracing M87's structure over two decades and thorough analysis are essential to obtain this achievement."

The authors note that other SMBHs have also been investigated for similar movements, but these have yet to be found. However, they point out that if the movements are smaller, or the period longer, they would be harder to detect, so there is no reason to doubt spin is the norm.

The study is published in the journa Nature

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Supermassive Black Hole,

  • Astronomy,

  • M87,

  • Accretion disk,

  • relativistic jet,

  • Precession,

  • Black hole spin

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Heavy Star Underwent Dramatic Weight Loss Before Going SupernovaA bright white explosion is seen interacting with a red glowing plasma that surrounds it like a donut.
spaceAstronomy

Heavy Star Underwent Dramatic Weight Loss Before Going Supernova

clock10 hours ago
share60
Milky Way Weighs Less Than We Thought – And It's Missing Dark MatterSilhouettes of three people standing together holding hands against the Milky Way in the mountains.
spaceAstronomy

Milky Way Weighs Less Than We Thought – And It's Missing Dark Matter

clock11 hours ago
share58
Never-Before-Seen Type Of Crystals Found Lurking In Chelyabinsk Meteorite DustCloseup of a fragment of the Chelyabinsk meteor
spacechemistry

Never-Before-Seen Type Of Crystals Found Lurking In Chelyabinsk Meteorite Dust

clock11 hours ago
share66