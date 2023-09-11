Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Alternative Theory Of Gravity Could Give Black Holes Hair"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Alternative Theory Of Gravity Could Give Black Holes Hair

If you didn’t think black holes were scary enough, imagine them as great hairy spiders consuming stars that fall into their webs.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

comments1Comment
share5Shares
Illustration of a whirlpool-like black hole

A black hole may not look hairy, but it may reveal information about its composition, something physicists refer to as "hair"

Image Credit: MUHAMMED BENCEH/Shutterstock.com

The “no-hair theorem” of black holes, which greatly simplifies the way we model them, may not be true if an alternative theory of gravity known as the teleparallel formulation is correct, an unpublished paper argues. This could make the study of black holes considerably more complicated, but it would also allow physicists to understand them in ways many have feared they never will.

According to the “no-hair theorem”, a black hole’s mass, electric charge, and spin can tell us everything there is to know about that hole. Anything else we might measure, such as its magnetic moment, can be derived from these three measures.

Advertisement

Crucially, that means that when matter is swallowed by a black hole’s event horizon, all the information contained within it is lost, once the black hole has emitted any gravitational waves or light associated with its meal. It doesn’t matter what elements went into forming a black hole's predecessor star, or even if it was made of antimatter rather than matter – under the no-hair theorem, it would appear identical to anyone outside its event horizon. The term “hair” is a metaphor for information streaming out of a black hole beyond the point of no return for incoming objects.

The no-hair theorem is one of the many things physicists have so far been unable to prove, but most strongly suspect is true, and work on black holes often treats it as a given. However, some rebels continue to plug away, seeking evidence to refute it.

boook svg

Related Stories

If You Want To Spot Comet Nishimura, Tomorrow Could Be Your Best Chancearrow
Perseverance Produces Enough Oxygen To Keep Small Dog Alive For 10 Hours On Marsarrow
Movement Detected On The Moon Appears To Be Coming From The Apollo 17 Landerarrow

The five authors of a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper weren’t necessarily hoping to prove black holes hairy. Instead, they were exploring the implications of the teleparallel formulation of Einstein-Gauss-Bonnet gravity. This is one of the alternative theories of gravity to General Relativity. Unlike the no-hair theorem, most physicists suspect General Relativity is not a perfect description of the universe, at least as currently understood. It’s inconsistent with quantum mechanics for example, which says information can never be truly destroyed. However, general relativity also continues to pass test after test, and all the alternatives are less elegant and harder to work in.

Nevertheless, some brave scientists continue to explore the implications of these alternatives. According to the preprint; “In the teleparallel formulation, gravity is described by torsion instead of curvature.” That is, instead of masses curving spacetime as in Einstein’s original vision of gravity, they twist it.

Advertisement

The authors report they found two ways to solve the equations they encountered in this quest. One of these produced results boringly similar to previous studies, so they concentrated on the other path, which led them to hairy black holes. This takes the form of scalar fields like those created by certain subatomic particles, close to – but outside – the event horizon, providing an extra form of information about what is inside. For example, gravitational radiation could be emitted.

The preprint acknowledges this isn’t unprecedented; “Several modified theories of gravity naturally possess [hairy] black hole solutions,” they write. 

A preprint of the paper is available on ArXiv.org

[H/T LiveScience]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • black holes,

  • Astronomy,

  • No-hair theorem,

  • Alternative theories of gravity,

  • teleparallel formulation

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

If You Want To Spot Comet Nishimura, Tomorrow Could Be Your Best ChanceComet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) photographed just before dawn with silhouetted trees in the foreground
spaceAstronomy

If You Want To Spot Comet Nishimura, Tomorrow Could Be Your Best Chance

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share190
Perseverance Produces Enough Oxygen To Keep Small Dog Alive For 10 Hours On MarsThe Perseverance rover's arm, on Mars.
spaceSpace and Physics

Perseverance Produces Enough Oxygen To Keep Small Dog Alive For 10 Hours On Mars

clock6 hours ago
comments1
share110
Movement Detected On The Moon Appears To Be Coming From The Apollo 17 LanderApollo 17 lander on the Moon.
spaceSpace and Physics

Movement Detected On The Moon Appears To Be Coming From The Apollo 17 Lander

clock7 hours ago
comments2
share1.1k