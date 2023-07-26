Witnesses Speak Live In UFO Congressional Hearing – Here’s How To Watch

Streaming live today, Wednesday, July 26, the US House Oversight Committee will hear the highly anticipated testimony of three witnesses in regards to their experiences with Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs).





Commencing with opening statements followed by questions from members of Congress, the witnesses will recount their individual claims of “close encounters”. Former US Navy commanding officer of the "Black Aces" squadron David Fravor will take the stage to describe his encounter with a flying object during a training mission in 2004, named the “Tic Tac” incident. Footage of the anomaly quickly went viral.

Ryan Graves, the executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, will also speak about the company’s work collecting data from the public on UAP sightings, while ex-intelligence officer for the Defense Department and Air Force veteran David Grusch will speak about his claims of a top-secret retrieval program that has been recovering UAPs of “exotic origin” for decades.

The livestream begins at 10:00 am ET (3:00 pm BST) and can be viewed right here.

Since 2004 there have been a total of 510 UAP sightings recorded by the federal government, but despite tendencies to assume sightings to be extraterrestrial, 339 of these have been determined to be from recognizable sources.

That does, however, leave 171 of these recorded encounters, which have been marked as “uncharacterized and unattributed”.