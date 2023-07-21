Advertisement

More UFO Secrets On The Way Next Week, With Navy Pilots Set To Testify

David Grusch, who alleges the US has recovered alien spacecraft, will also testify.

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

Senior Staff Writer

A triangle-shaped object spotted by the US Navy.

Several UAPs filmed off Southern California.

Image credit: US Navy (video still)

Two US Navy pilots are set to testify at a US House Oversight Committee hearing into unidentified flying objects (UFOs) next week.

Rep. Tim Burchett announced on Thursday that the committee will provide “firsthand accounts of unidentified anomalous phenomena” at the hearing next Wednesday. Former Navy commander David Braver and former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, witnesses to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), will testify alongside David Grusch, the "whistleblower" who claimed last month that the US government is in possession of "intact and partially intact" vehicles of alien origin.

"We're not going to bring you in a saucer or a little green man. That's not what it's going to be about," Burchett said on Thursday, per ABC News. "But the reality is the American public deserves to know. And you better be careful about a government doesn't trust its people."

“They keep telling us they don’t exist, but they block every opportunity for us to get ahold of the information to prove that they do exist," Burchett added during Thursday's press conference. "And we’re going to get to the bottom of it, dadgummit, whatever the truth may be. We’re done with the cover-ups.”

UAPs recorded off Southern California in 2019, later deemed to be "unmanned aerial systems". Video credit: US Navy.

The committee is the latest in a string of attempts by US institutions to be more transparent when it comes to investigations of UAPs. In June, NASA held its first public meeting on the topic, revealing that 800 UAPs had been documented in the last 27 years. Of these, 2 to 5 percent were deemed to “display signatures that could be anomalous”.

So, are we about to learn of the existence of aliens? Don't hold your breath, according to NASA.

“One of Nasa’s key priorities is the search for life elsewhere in the universe, but so far, NASA has not found any credible evidence of extraterrestrial life and there is no evidence that UAPs are extraterrestrial," NASA told the Guardian in June. "However, Nasa is exploring the solar system and beyond to help us answer fundamental questions, including whether we are alone in the universe.”

The hearing will take place on Wednesday, July 26.

