Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Why You Shouldn't Dump Your Pumpkins In The Woods After Halloween"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplants
clockPUBLISHED

Why You Shouldn't Dump Your Pumpkins In The Woods After Halloween

Your gourd intentions are hurting wildlife.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

comments1Comment
share160Shares
Six pumpkins on the forest floor surrounded by brown leaves

Don't leave your pumpkin in the woods.

Image credit: Martin Brigden via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

It may be tempting to leave your Halloween pumpkins in the woods to feed wildlife after October 31, but it could actually do more harm than good, wildlife experts warn. 

Thousands of discarded pumpkins are left in woods across Britain, according to The Telegraph. While well-meaning pumpkin carvers might think they are doing the local fauna a kindness, leaving your leftover jack-o'-lantern in the woodland is actually harmful to wildlife. 

Advertisement

“A myth seems to have built up that leaving pumpkins in woods helps wildlife,” said Paul Bunton, engagement and communication officer at The Woodland Trust, according to The Telegraph.

One of the main issues is that the discarded gourds are often eaten by already struggling hedgehogs. In early November, hedgehogs are looking to gain as much weight as possible to survive their winter hibernation. However, eating pumpkin is detrimental to their little hedgehog tummies, leading to diarrhea and dehydration. This means they may struggle to put on weight, and in some cases can even be fatal. 

boook svg

Related Stories

Two New Ancient Blood-Sucking “Vampires” Are Largest Of Their Kind Found Yetarrow
Elephants Don’t Just Hear With Their Ears, They Get Their Toes Involved Tooarrow
This Undead Kauri Tree Doesn't Abide By "Survival Of The Fittest"arrow

Moreover, leftover Halloween pumpkins can contain candles and plastic decorations, which can also be fatal to wildlife if ingested. The rotting gourds can also attract less popular wildlife, such as rats, to an area. According to The Woodland Trust, the additional nutrients in the pumpkins can negatively affect the soil balance as well. 

“Pumpkin flesh can be dangerous for hedgehogs, attracts colonies of rats, and also has a really detrimental effect on woodland soils, plants, and fungi,'' said Bunton.

Advertisement

So what should you do with your beautifully carved pumpkin creation? Most experts recommend composting it yourself at home if you can, or asking if a local garden or farm will accept it as a donation. You could even try some scientific experiments. Either way, the hedgehogs will thank you.

An earlier version of this article was published in November 2022.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplants
  • tag

  • plants,

  • wildlife,

  • Halloween,

  • forests,

  • pumpkins

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Two New Ancient Blood-Sucking “Vampires” Are Largest Of Their Kind Found YetThe Jurassic lampreys Yanliaomyzon with feeding apparatus that surprisingly resembles that of the pouched lampreys, foreshadows the ancestral flesh-eating habit of living lampreys.
natureanimals

Two New Ancient Blood-Sucking “Vampires” Are Largest Of Their Kind Found Yet

clock5 hours ago
share20
Elephants Don’t Just Hear With Their Ears, They Get Their Toes Involved TooTwo front legs of an elephant showing only the toes and impressively large toenails.
natureanimals

Elephants Don’t Just Hear With Their Ears, They Get Their Toes Involved Too

clock7 hours ago
share53
This Undead Kauri Tree Doesn't Abide By "Survival Of The Fittest"Neighboring trees have kept this leafless kauri stump in New Zealand on life support.
natureplants

This Undead Kauri Tree Doesn't Abide By "Survival Of The Fittest"

clock9 hours ago
share61