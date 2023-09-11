Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Where Is The Longest Stretch Of Beach In The World?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

Where Is The Longest Stretch Of Beach In The World?

This article was full of beach jokes that were so bad, they had to be con-fish-cated.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

share44Shares
A stretch of Praia do Cassino on a clear blue sky day.

The longest beach plays host to ultramarathons, tourists, and surfers. 

Image credit: Douglas Pfeiffer/Shutterstock.com

If you enjoy a nice, long stroll on the beach, here’s a new challenge – around 226 kilometers (140 miles) of continuous sandy shoreline. 

Stretching all the way from Brazil to its border with Uruguay, Praia do Cassino is the longest sea beach in the world. Beginning in the historic seaport city of Rio Grande, the coastline is uninterrupted until it meets the Chuí Stream at Brazil’s most southern point. 

Advertisement

Although the exact length varies between sources, the beach is generally thought to be around 230 kilometers (143 miles) long. For added perspective, that’s longer than the entire coastline of New York State, which runs 204 kilometers (127 miles), according to the Congressional Research Service.

The area is said to be popular for watersports, its wildlife (including seal tours and migratory bird watching), and of course, sitting your butt down on the sand and enjoying the Sun. However, with humans not being one to miss an opportunity to push the body to the extreme, Praia do Cassino is also home to the longest beach ultramarathon, proving that where there’s a will, there’s a wave.

boook svg

Related Stories

Barren “Moonscape” Becomes A Wildlife Haven In Island Rewilding Winarrow
Blood Rain: Brits Wake Up To Weird Layer Of Dust Covering Their Carsarrow
Is Planet Earth Running Out Of Helium?arrow

At 226 kilometers (140 miles), the Extremo Sul Ultramarathon is definitely not one for the fainthearted, with participants given 54 hours to cover the distance. Whilst that alone is already pretty intimidating, even the most experienced runners can face serious challenges when it comes to the beach’s environment. 

The coastal stretch is subject to the temperament of the South Atlantic Ocean, including strong winds (great for surfers and the nearby wind farm, not so great for runners) and storm surges, one of which wrecked a ship off the northern area of the beach back in 1976.

Advertisement

Whilst it might play host to the longest beach, Brazil isn’t the only country with extended sandy stretches. Coming in at a strong second place, over 12,000 kilometers (7,400 miles) away from Praia do Cassino, is the beach at Coorong National Park on the southeast coast of Australia, at 194 kilometers (121 miles) long. The Land Down Under is also home to the somewhat unimaginatively named Ninety Mile Beach, spread out over, well, 90 miles (145 kilometers).

For those who’d prefer the opposite of an ultramarathon, the shortest beach in the world is only 40 meters (130 feet) and oddly, inland. Playa de Gulpiyuri in Spain can only be accessed by foot and whilst it has no direct access to the sea, still has tides due to a series of tunnels connecting it to the nearby Bay of Biscay.

We’ll see our fellow couch potatoes in Spain.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • Atlantic,

  • brazil,

  • sand,

  • beach,

  • planet earth

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Barren “Moonscape” Becomes A Wildlife Haven In Island Rewilding Winredonda rewilding
natureenvironment

Barren “Moonscape” Becomes A Wildlife Haven In Island Rewilding Win

clock4 hours ago
share1
Blood Rain: Brits Wake Up To Weird Layer Of Dust Covering Their CarsA car, covered in grime.
natureNature

Blood Rain: Brits Wake Up To Weird Layer Of Dust Covering Their Cars

clock5 hours ago
share3
Is Planet Earth Running Out Of Helium?Helium canister inflating a blue balloon
natureplanet earth

Is Planet Earth Running Out Of Helium?

clock6 hours ago
comments1
share120