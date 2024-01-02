Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"We May Have Been Looking For The Wrong Thing In The Search For Life"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

We May Have Been Looking For The Wrong Thing In The Search For Life

The absence, not the presence, of the most important element for life in planets’ atmospheres may be what we should be seeking.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Edited by Holly Large

comments4Comments
share66Shares
The way to tell whether a planet like Kepler-62e, shown here in an artist's impression, has surface water or not could be to look for CO2 depletion in its atmosphere.

The way to tell whether a planet like Kepler-62e, shown here in an artist's impression, has surface water or not could be to look for CO2 depletion in its atmosphere.

Image credit: NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

If we want to find the necessary conditions for life on the surface of another planet, let alone life itself, we should stop hoping for carbon in its atmosphere, a new paper argues. Instead, it is an absence, or at least shortage, of atmospheric carbon that could be the sign we’re getting close.

All life on Earth depends on five elements: carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and phosphorus. Of these, carbon is considered particularly crucial. 

Advertisement

Consequently, it makes sense to be on the lookout for its presence in the atmospheres of planets we think might support life beyond the Earth. However, an interdisciplinary team thinks we may have been getting it backward. Atmospheres with very little carbon might be the signals we are looking for that a planet has good prospects for life.

Water, comprising hydrogen and oxygen, is considered the other crucial ingredient to look out for, but only if it is in liquid form. Professor Julien de Wit of MIT is part of a team that suspects liquid water and atmospheric carbon don’t go well together.

“[A]ll the features that have been talked about so far [as indicators of life] have been beyond the reach of the newest observatories,” de Wit said in a statement. “Now we have a way to find out if there’s liquid water on another planet. And it’s something we can get to in the next few years.” 

Planets in a particular star system will be formed with similar amounts of carbon, the authors argue. “If we see one planet with much less carbon now, it must have gone somewhere,” co-author Professor Amaury Triaud of the University of Birmingham said. Heavier elements might be trapped in a planet’s core, but carbon is too light for that. “The only process that could remove that much carbon from the atmosphere is a strong water cycle involving oceans of liquid water,” Triaud continued.

Advertisement

The idea runs against our intuition – carbon in an atmosphere could indicate its abundance on the surface, which is what life needs. However, a quick look at the planets on either side of us shows there might be something to it. Venus has a thick, 96.5 percent carbon dioxide atmosphere, but is certainly not hospitable to life. Between the runaway greenhouse effect the gas creates, and the acidity it produces, carbon dioxide is most of the problem. 

On the other side, Mars’ biggest obstacle to life may be how thin its atmosphere is, but what it has is mostly carbon dioxide, so it’s not like there’s no carbon signal there to find.

Meanwhile, until humans entered the picture, the concentrations of carbon dioxide and methane in Earth’s atmosphere were quite low. Some of the missing carbon was lurking in the bodies of living things. The authors note: “Biology—as we know it—does not just produce chemicals, it also consumes them.” There is also plenty dissolved in the oceans and deposited on the sea floor, where it eventually turns to rock. This, the authors mention, approximately matches the amount in Venus’s atmosphere.

“We believe if we detect carbon depletion, it has a good chance of being a strong sign of liquid water and/or life,” de Wit said. On the other hand, too much carbon dioxide would be what the team calls an anti-biosignature.

Advertisement

Knowing this is little use if we can’t detect a planet’s atmospheric carbon levels, but that’s something the JWST and forthcoming telescopes are increasingly able to do, particularly for planets that transit their star from our location. “Carbon dioxide is a very strong observer in the infrared, and can be easily detected in the atmospheres of exoplanets,” de Wit explained. The authors suggest combining data from ten transits should be sufficient for planets around the nearer stars.

If a solo planet has little atmospheric carbon, it might be attributed to a quirk of the cloud from which the system formed. However, where the atmosphere of more than one planet can be compared, as scientists hope to do with TRAPPIST-1, discrepancies could be very suggestive.

However, while such a shortage of CO2 might indicate potential for life, it would not be proof it had evolved. For that, other biosignatures are required, and the team suggests ozone should be the priority. Ozone would indicate the constant replenishment of the atmosphere with molecular oxygen, which is hard to explain without widespread photosynthesizing life. On the other hand, O2 molecules, while far more abundant in Earth’s atmosphere, emit radiation in a much noisier part of the spectrum.

The study is published in Nature Astronomy.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • carbon dioxide,

  • Astronomy,

  • biosignatures,

  • search for extraterrestial life,

  • TRAPPIST-1

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Quadrantid Meteor Shower Set To Produce 120 Shooting Stars An Hour This WeekA night sky filled with stars and meteor showers.
spaceAstronomy

Quadrantid Meteor Shower Set To Produce 120 Shooting Stars An Hour This Week

clock5 hours ago
share180
NASA Responds To Claims "Lost" Asteroid 2007 FT3 Will Hit Earth In 2024The predicted orbit of asteroid 2007 FT3
spaceAstronomy

NASA Responds To Claims "Lost" Asteroid 2007 FT3 Will Hit Earth In 2024

clock5 hours ago
comments12
share570
Watch A Martian Day, From Dawn To Dusk, In This Beautiful New TimelapseTimelapse of the surface of Mars taken from NASA's Curiosity Rover.
spaceSpace and Physics

Watch A Martian Day, From Dawn To Dusk, In This Beautiful New Timelapse

clock8 hours ago
comments1
share180