Watch This Incredible Unedited Video Of A Spacecraft Flying Through Earth's Atmosphere

The first attempt at a space factory has come back to Earth safely.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Francesca Benson
author

Francesca Benson

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Francesca Benson is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer with a MSci in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

A grey capsule is attached to a white and orange parachute as it fly around a blue sky with a few clouds

A render of Varda's W1 landing back on Earth

Image Credit: Varda Space Industries

If you're wondering what it's like to come back to Earth from space, but don’t want to put yourself through the training that astronauts do, we've got the next best thing. Varda Space Industries’  W-1 spacecraft successfully landed back on Earth after many months in space. And it has filmed its descent back to Earth in glorious detail.

The capsule separated from the satellite bus which was its home in orbit since it was launched on it back in June 2023. Over the 27 minutes of raw footage, the capsule separates and moves towards its reentry trajectory before experiencing the flames of atmospheric friction as the 90-centimeter (3-foot) capsule flies through the atmosphere. And you follow the journey along all the way back to touch down. 

It landed back on Earth last week, on February 21. The selected landing spot was the Utah Test and Training Range, the same location chosen for OSIRIS-REx last year. The cargo couldn’t be different, though – not material from a pristine asteroid, but rather manufactured drugs. 

W-1 was a test capsule for the production of drugs in microgravity. Inside the capsule, the company produced crystals of the antiretroviral drug Ritonavir, an antiviral drug that can be used in the treatment of HIV, hepatitis C, and even COVID-19. It was originally developed to work on its own but is now prescribed alongside other antiretroviral drugs to treat these conditions.

Its time in space was spent on the Rocket Lab Photon spacecraft – it provided power, communications, ground control, and attitude control to Varda’s capsule in orbit for over eight months. 

“This mission was a phenomenal feat and impressive display of teamwork between the Rocket Lab and Varda teams to develop a unique and highly capable spacecraft, successfully demonstrate in-space manufacturing, and bring back the capsule and finished pharmaceutical product – all on the first attempt,” Peter Beck, Rocket Lab founder and CEO, said in a press release.

The capsule has been transported back to California. Flight data from the reentry will be shared with NASA and the U.S. Air Force and the pharmaceutical sample of ritonavir has been shipped to Improved Pharma for analysis.

