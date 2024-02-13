Thank you!

Watch As The Moon Meets The Pleiades In The Night Sky This Week

Watch As The Moon Meets The Pleiades In The Night Sky This Week

Space and Physics Astronomy
PUBLISHED

Watch As The Moon Meets The Pleiades In The Night Sky This Week

This will be a treat.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

Edited by Maddy Chapman
The Pleaides star cluster.

The Pleaides star cluster will look spectacular so close to the Moon.

Image credit: NASA, ESA, AURA/Caltech, Palomar Observatory

This year will be a treat for fans of gawping at space. As well as JWST casually spewing out images of spiral galaxies like you've never seen before, North America has an especially spectacular solar eclipse to look forward to, given that it may coincide with the solar maximum.

While you wait for that, space still has plenty to offer. This week, the Virtual Telescope Project will be turning their telescopes towards the Moon, live streaming as our satellite meets the Pleiades in the night sky. The Pleiades, also known as the Seven Sisters, is a star cluster in the constellation Taurus, made up of over 1,000 stars. The brightest of the stars are hot blue luminous stars which formed around 100 million years ago.

The star cluster is referred to as the Seven Sisters by a surprising number of cultures around the world, which tell similar stories of why there are only six particularly bright stars in the sky, with the seventh having died in the Indigenous Australian myth, and gone into hiding in the Greek myth.

One intriguing explanation given for this by one team of astronomers is that 100,000 years ago, a seventh star – Pleione – would have been visible, but it is now too close to Atlas and so they look like a single star to the naked eye. Given the lack of contact between Indigenous Australians and the rest of the world for 50,000 years, the team proposed that the myth was told a very long time ago indeed.

"We believe this movement of the stars can help to explain two puzzles: the similarity of Greek and Aboriginal stories about these stars, and the fact so many cultures call the cluster 'seven sisters' even though we only see six stars today," the team wrote in a piece for The Conversation.

"Is it possible the stories of the Seven Sisters and Orion are so old our ancestors were telling these stories to each other around campfires in Africa, 100,000 years ago? Could this be the oldest story in the world?"

During the live stream, of course, the stars will be no closer to Earth than usual, and will merely be positioned 1 degree away from the quarter moon on February 16. The event will be live streamed, beginning at 20:30 UTC on the Virtual Telescope Project website.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

Space and Physics Astronomy
  • moon,

  • Astronomy,

  • pleiades,

  • star clusters

