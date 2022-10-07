Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals

Viral Video Star Dumpy The Tree Frog Is Not A Giant After All

What do you call a frog that lies? An am-fib-ian.

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

clockOct 7 2022, 14:23 UTC
Green tree frog facing a brown tree frog on a branch
"We nearly fooled them" – what we imagine Dumpy would say if he could. Image Credit: slowmotiongli/Shutterstock.com

We’re sorry to burst your giant frog-sized bubble, but the viral video of Dumpy the Australian White’s tree frog has been edited. Created and posted by Lucas Peterson, the video of Dumpy chowing down on some banana, peel and all, racked up 5 million views on TikTok in a single day, as it appeared to show Dumpy at a considerable size. 

However, on closer inspection, Peterson admitted in the video caption that Dumpy is in fact only 10-13 centimeters (4-5 inches) big. While we still love Dumpy, part of us is a little disappointed to have been lured in by the giant frog video, though we did think the banana-eating section was a little suspect. 

Advertisement

Peterson wrote in the TikTok caption explaining his trickery: “This is just for fun and comedy. He typically eats 12 crickets a week in his terrarium. His real size is about 4-5 inches, he's enlarged with vfx perspective tricks”. 

An older video posted by Peterson shows Dumpy sitting on his hand in a more accurate representation of his size. 

White’s tree frogs (Litoria caerulea) are native to Australia and New Guinea and have been introduced to New Zealand. An arboreal species they eat moths, locusts, and cockroaches in the wild. 

Advertisement

Interestingly, skin samples from these frogs can be used to fight bacterial infections and even cold sores caused by the herpes virus. 

The species make popular pets as they are known for their calm nature, reluctance to jump (maybe they're clumsy), and attractive coloration, just not their enormous size. 

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • frog,

  • animals,

  • viral video,

  • TikTok

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
nature

More Nature Stories

How Do They Do That? Burmese Pythons Open Wide For Super-Size PreyA Burmese python curled up on a tree branch.
natureanimals

How Do They Do That? Burmese Pythons Open Wide For Super-Size Prey

clockOct 7 2022
Eels Living Near Music Festivals Test Positive For MDMA And CocaineAn eel swimming along the floor of a river.
natureanimals

Eels Living Near Music Festivals Test Positive For MDMA And Cocaine

clockOct 7 2022
Why Senegal's Hot Pink Lake Has Lost Its Rosy Color This SummerBoats along the shores of Senegal's Lake Retba, a lake with pink water.
natureplanet earth

Why Senegal's Hot Pink Lake Has Lost Its Rosy Color This Summer

clockOct 7 2022