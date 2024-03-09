Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

US Lava Beds National Monument: Why Is It Geologically Significant?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

US Lava Beds National Monument: Why Is It Geologically Significant?

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

US Lava Beds National Monument: Why Is It Geologically Significant?

This place is a geology enthusiast’s dream.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Edited by Johannes Van Zijl
Johannes Van Zijl

Johannes Van Zijl

Managing Director

Johannes has a MSci in Neuroscience from King’s College London and serves as the Managing Director at IFLScience.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share69Shares
A satellite image of Lava Beds National Monument, featuring four of its lava flows.

A satellite image of Lava Beds National Monument, featuring four of its lava flows.

Image credit: NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey and ASTER GDEM data from NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team.

In the northeastern region of California, close to its border with Oregon, lies the Lava Beds National Monument. Here, a half-million years of eruptions from an unassuming looking volcano have left their mark, creating a rugged, geologically rich landscape.

Medicine Lake volcano

The big cheese responsible for all of the cool geological features seen at the monument is none other than Medicine Lake volcano. The volcano’s flanks are home to many volcanic formations, such as spatter cones and cinder cones formed from eruptions.

Advertisement

It’s also a shield volcano. Though it slopes for several kilometers, the volcano stands at only 2,412 meters tall. That might seem a little modest considering other nearby volcanos are nearly double that elevation – according to the National Park Service, a lot of visitors don’t even realize they’re on the side of a volcano when driving into the monument.

But what Medicine Lake volcano lacks in height, it’s certainly more than made up for in its impact on the surrounding landscape.

Lava flows

With their gentle slopes, shield volcanos like Medicine Lake are known for their lava flows. At the monument, they’re particularly extensive; there’s evidence of over 30 separate lava flows throughout the park, surrounding more than 50 kilometers of the volcano’s caldera and consisting of a variety of different materials.

The most recent of these flows include the Callahan flow, the result of an eruption 1,200 years ago, and the Glass Mountain flow, from around 950 years ago. To most people, this sounds like a decent chunk of time in the past, but to geologists, it’s relatively recent. As a result, the Medicine Lake volcano is considered to be active, even though it’s currently dormant.

Lava tubes

Where there are lava flows, sometimes, there can also be found lava tubes – and Lava Beds National Monument is a great example of where this can happen. There are over 700 lava tubes found in the monument and you can even go into some of them.

Lava Beds National monument in USA
One of the lava tubes open to visitors at the monument.
Image credit: high fliers/Shutterstock.com


Lava tubes form when the edges of lava flows begin to cool and harden, creating a crust across the molten rock below, which burrows into the ground as it continues flowing. Eventually, when an eruption ends or the lava flows elsewhere, the channel drains, leaving behind a lava tube.

Whilst it’s more common to find lava tubes as a single long channel, the ones found in Catacombs Cave at the Lava Beds National Monument are of a more unusual, complex type. Not only does the tube split into multiple different passages, but there are also levels of tubes stacked on top of each other, connected by short pits. This can happen when a volcano has had multiple eruptions, with fresh lava flowing over an existing tube.

But whilst Lava Beds National Monument is home to some pretty long lava tubes, it doesn’t quite nab the title for the longest cave system in the world.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • geology,

  • California,

  • planet earth,

  • lava flows,

  • volcanos,

  • lava tubes

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

What Are Lava Tubes And Can You Enter Them?Raufarholshellir lava cave, South Iceland
natureplanet earth

What Are Lava Tubes And Can You Enter Them?

clock6 hours ago
share60
The World’s Only Freshwater Porpoise Species Is Critically Endangered But Still SmilingYangtze finless porpoise in captivity with mouth wide open smiling at the camera. Blue water and a grey body with pink inside the mouth and little teeth visible.
natureanimals

The World’s Only Freshwater Porpoise Species Is Critically Endangered But Still Smiling

clock7 hours ago
share110
What Is The Most Endangered Marine Mammal On Earth?Photo of a vaquita
natureanimals

What Is The Most Endangered Marine Mammal On Earth?

clock7 hours ago
share190