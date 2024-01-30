Thank you!

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

US Air Force Pilot Claims He’s Found Amelia Earhart's Plane Using Sonar

Humans
PUBLISHED

US Air Force Pilot Claims He’s Found Amelia Earhart's Plane Using Sonar

The teams claim to have found "what appears to be Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E Electra".

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Katy Evans

Amelia Earhart beside her plane.

Amelia Earhart with the plane she disappeared in.

Image credit: Public domain via Wikimedia Commons.

On July 2, 1937, while attempting to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe, Amelia Earhart's plane disappeared somewhere between Lae, New Guinea, her last known location, and Howland Island where she was headed next. And thus started a mystery that has never properly been answered.

Despite an initial 16-day search involving 66 aircraft and four boats, as well as plenty of unofficial searches since, the experienced pilot and her navigator, Fred Noonan, have never been found. Theories on her disappearance range from the obvious (her plane crashed and sank) to the not-so-obvious (she was eaten by giant crabs), and even suggest she survived on a nearby island. One such conspiracy claims that she became captured by Japanese forces, before being freed and taken home to the US where she became one "Irene Bolam", despite Bolam already existing long before Earhart's disappearance.

After 87 years, an explanation seems unlikely. However, one former US Air Force pilot and intelligence officer believes he may have found her plane. Tony Romeo funded an $11 million search for Earhart by selling off his real estate business and began scanning the ocean floor using sonar back in September 2023. 

The search appears to have paid off, as Romeo now claims to have found sonar evidence of "what appears to be Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E Electra" plane.

The image, captured by a submersible, was found 4,900 meters (16,000 feet) below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, 160 kilometers (100 miles) off the coast of Howland Island, her next scheduled stop. The team did not initially notice the potential plane but now intends to return to the site to investigate further. 

"This is maybe the most exciting thing I'll ever do in my life," Romeo told the Wall Street Journal. "I feel like a 10-year-old going on a treasure hunt."

After all this time it seems unlikely that we may finally have an explanation. But who knows, stranger things have happened.

