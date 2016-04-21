Advertisement

Technology

U.S. Air Force Blast The Record Speed For A Magnetically Levitated Vehicle

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockApr 21 2016, 16:30 UTC
1150 U.S. Air Force Blast The Record Speed For A Magnetically Levitated Vehicle
Holloman AFB/YouTube

The United States Air Force has smashed the world speed record for a vehicle traveling by magnetic levitation. Last month at the Holloman Air Force Base in the outbacks of New Mexico, their rocket-propelled “Maglev sled” levitated down a magnetic track at a speed of 633 miles per hour.

Advertisement

At its peak, the sled accelerated at 282 meters (928 feet) every second down the 6,400-meter (21,000-foot) track. The sled is able to levitate through superconducting magnets cooled with liquid helium.

Holloman AFB/YouTube

In fact, the same team managed to break the record twice in the same week. The original record was 510mph. On March 2, 2016, they managed to narrowly top that by making 513mph. Just two days later, they managed to reach 633mph. Check out the recently released video of the Maglev train in action below.

Lt. Col. Shawn Morgenstern expects that this record will once again be broken over the coming years, as this is just the start of a developmental project. Although, as cool as it is, next time they really need to strap on a GoPro.

Advertisement

 

 

Technology

  • video,

  • Maglev,

  • world record,

  • levitation

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Technology Stories

Learning A New Language Means Better Earning Potential. Start Today!Someone showing their phone open on an app, with a cup of coffee on the table.
SPONSORED
Technology

Learning A New Language Means Better Earning Potential. Start Today!

clockAug 17 2022
Elon Musk Delivers "Bad News" About The Much-Hyped CybertruckTelsa promotional image of the Cybertruck driving around a road.
Technology

Elon Musk Delivers "Bad News" About The Much-Hyped Cybertruck

clockAug 17 2022
Youtuber Reverses Evolution By Giving A Snake Robot LegsIllustration of a smiling snake flexing big robot arms.
Technology

Youtuber Reverses Evolution By Giving A Snake Robot Legs

clockAug 16 2022