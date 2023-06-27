technologyTechnology

Unlock Adventures Abroad By Learning The Local Language

If you want to learn a new language, try Babbel, a language-learning platform that helps you start learning a new language within three weeks.

Beccy is a custom content producer who holds a PhD in Biological Science, a Master's in Parasites and Disease Vectors, and a Bachelor's in Human Biology and Forensic Science.

man in yellow shirt staring at monument

Image courtesy of Babbel. 

Ah, summertime! The occasion when many people want to lounge in the sun on Copacabana Beach, walk through the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, or perhaps explore the ancient ruins of Pompeii. Before rushing to buy your plane tickets, travel insurance, or your teeny tiny 100 milliliter (3.4 ounce) airport safe bottles, have you also thought about another vital travel accessory, one that could help you start speaking another language in ?

Learning a language before traveling can help enhance the overall holiday experience. It allows you to connect to the local surroundings and increase your safety by helping you to understand signs and directions, all the while breaking down cultural barriers. Research has also shown that people view the world differently depending on what language they are operating in. 

Anyone can learn a language and access the benefits by opening one of the top language learning platforms  – . There are 14 different languages offered on Babbel: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazilian), Polish, Russian, Dutch, Turkish, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Indonesian, and English. With an engaging curriculum that over 150 linguistic experts and instructors have crafted, it aims for an immersive experience that will eventually lead to

Babbel also has a that listens to words and phrases each student uses, assesses their performance, and then suggests future lessons that specifically target the student’s needs. These lessons can range from sentence and vocabulary construction to pronunciation.

This platform is completely different compared to the old, boring schoolroom. Along with lessons, there are videos, games, podcasts, content articles, and live online classes with some of the best teachers in the industry. 

Do you wish to speak like a local? Right from the start, Babbel’s Speech Recognition Technology is there to help improve pronunciation and accent. This platform also sprinkles context tips throughout the lessons, like hundreds and thousands on a banana split. also immerses the pupil into the culture of the country of interest by providing courses like Countries & Traditions.  

Don’t take our word for it, to date Babbel has sold over 10 million subscriptions and they are so confident that they offer a full refund with a 20-day money-back guarantee.  

To take a touristy jaunt in the direction of cultural immersion, sign up now and for a limited time get up to your subscription. 

Prices are subject to change.

This article is an advert and includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.

