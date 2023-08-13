Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

You can also addnewsletters@iflscience.comto your safe senders list to ensure you never miss a message from us.

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Understanding Carcinization: The Evolutionary Trend Toward Crab-like Forms"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Understanding Carcinization: The Evolutionary Trend Toward Crab-like Forms

In different parts of the world, evolution often comes up with the same or similar solutions to life's problems.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Crabs Have Evolved Five Separate Times – Why Do The Same Forms Keep Appearing In Nature?

Mangrove tree crab in Florida, USA

Image Credit: James St. John/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

If you've been on the Internet for long enough, you've probably come across the meme that - sooner or later - everything turns into crabs.

According to the meme, sooner or later - be you a fish or Sean Penn - you are to become a crab. While this is of course just a fun exaggeration, it's based on some fun evolution. For you see everything in nature (well, thankfully just crustaceans) seems to want to become a crab.

Advertisement

Like tech bros repeatedly trying to invent a new type of transport and accidentally reinventing the bus, evolution seems to keep spitting out animals that look like crabs. First coined as a term in 1916, carcinization was originally defined as "one of the many attempts of nature to evolve a crab".

boook svg

Related Stories

Plastic Rocks, Plutonium, And Chicken Bones: The Markers We’re Laying Down In Deep Timearrow
Discover Your Home's Location During The Time Of The Dinosaursarrow
Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found Inside Fossilized Eggarrow

Convergent evolution is when similar features evolve in species from different periods or regions that have a similar form or function, despite the last common ancestor of the animals or plants not having that particular feature. Think how echolocation has evolved in both whales and bats, and mechanisms for flight evolved in birds, insects, pterosaurs, and bats. (Get your own evolutions, bats, quit hogging up everyone else's).


As the video above explains, a lot of things you might reasonably call crabs (because they look and act like, well, crabs) aren't actually crabs, they just "evolved into something that looked like crabs. Independently. Over and over again."

Advertisement

During the cretaceous period creatures that looked more lobster-like in shape became more squashed, and their smaller back legs became longer and more crablike. The advantage seems to be that the crab shape allows them to walk and burrow more efficiently, with some crabs that can even climb trees thanks to the shape (see the horrifying main image).

It's also possible that creatures with shorter tail segments survived more, due to both their maneuverability (mentioned above) but also because it gave predators less to latch on to. So until we know more, that's why everything wants to be a crab.

An earlier version of this article was published in January 2021.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • evolution,

  • animals,

  • crab

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Plastic Rocks, Plutonium, And Chicken Bones: The Markers We’re Laying Down In Deep TimeBlack and white funnel cloud
natureenvironment

Plastic Rocks, Plutonium, And Chicken Bones: The Markers We’re Laying Down In Deep Time

clock18 hours ago
share23
Discover Your Home's Location During The Time Of The DinosaursEarth during dinosaurs
natureanimals

Discover Your Home's Location During The Time Of The Dinosaurs

clock23 hours ago
comments1
share130
Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found Inside Fossilized EggOviraptorosaur dinosaur embryo
natureanimals

Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found Inside Fossilized Egg

clockYesterday
comments10
share4.3k