Advertisement

Health and Medicinemedicine

UK Approves Dual COVID-19 Vaccine That Targets Variants In World First

Half of it targets the original virus strain, the other half targets the Omicron variant.

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockAug 15 2022, 11:34 UTC
This is a breaking news story that will updated if and when more details emerge.
This is a breaking news story that will updated if and when more details emerge. Image credit: IFLScience

The UK has just made a world-first move, approving a dual COVID-19 vaccine tackling both the original virus strain and the newer Omicron variant, according to an announcement from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Advertisement

Known as a “bivalent” vaccine, half of the Moderna-made booster shot (25 micrograms) targets the original 2020 virus strain, and the other half (25 micrograms) targets the Omicron variant.

The approval comes after trials showed the bivalent vaccine generated a strong immune response against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain, plus Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 – two subvariants that have recently become the dominant variants in circulation worldwide.

The data also indicates the bivalent vaccine is just as safe as the original Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, with side effects typically being mild and self-resolving.

“The virus, SARS-CoV-2, is continually evolving in order to evade the immunity provided by vaccines. This novel bivalent vaccine represents the next step in the development of vaccines to combat the virus, with its ability to lead to a broader immune response than the original vaccine,” Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the Commission on Human Medicines, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Now the vaccine has received the green light from the MHRA, the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)  will decide whether the bivalent vaccine will be rolled out in the country’s vaccine program ahead of the coming winter.

“The first generation of COVID-19 vaccines being used in the UK continue to provide important protection against the disease and save lives. What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharpened tool in our armoury to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve,” added Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive.

Health and Medicinemedicine

  • medicine,

  • vaccines,

  • covid-19,

  • moderna,

  • omicron

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Health and Medicine Stories

Seven Reasons Nordic Walking Is Better For You Than The Normal Kind Nordic walking is a little bit like cross country skiing but without the snow.
health

Seven Reasons Nordic Walking Is Better For You Than The Normal Kind

clockAug 14 2022
Men’s Fertility Also Declines With Age — Here’s What To Know If You’re Planning To Wait To Have KidsMen’s fertility also declines with age
health

Men’s Fertility Also Declines With Age — Here’s What To Know If You’re Planning To Wait To Have Kids

clockAug 13 2022
Monkeypox Can Become Endemic – Here’s How It Can Be Stopped In Its TracksMonkey pox can now become endemic.
health

Monkeypox Can Become Endemic – Here’s How It Can Be Stopped In Its Tracks

clockAug 13 2022