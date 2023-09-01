Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Two Years Of Drought Reveal Some Of The Longest Dino Tracks In The World"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Two Years Of Drought Reveal Some Of The Longest Dino Tracks In The World

The tracks are thought to belong to two species of massive dinosaur.

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology

Dr. Russell Moul

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology

Dr. Russell Moul

Science Writer

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Science Writer

share8Shares
A photo of a three-toed footprint in the rock surface of the river bed.

Enormous three-toed footprints and ones that look like they belonged to an elephant have been discovered because of ongoing drought conditions. Image curtesy of Paul Baker. 

Texas has been experiencing extreme drought conditions for the past few years. While this is a worrying and damaging situation generally, it has revealed something previously unknown: for millions of years, dinosaur tracks (up to 70) have been hiding under the water and mud of the Paluxy River. Now, the hot temperatures have exposed these secret footprints for the first time.

The tracks, which are around 110 million years old, were found in what is known as the Dinosaur Valley State Park’s Ball Room and Denio sites in Glen Rose, Texas. According to experts, the tracks likely belong to two species of dinosaur: the three-toed tracks belong to a large carnivore called Acrocanthosaurus, while the ones that look like they belonged to an elephant were probably made by a long-necked Sauroposeidon.    

Advertisement

Acrocanthosaurus (“high-spined-lizard”) was a large theropod that could grow to around around 12 meters (39 feet) in length. These fearsome carnivores lived during the Early Cretaceous period (115-105 million years ago) and roamed across what is now modern North America. In contrast, Sauroposeidon, a species of brachiosaurus of Jurassic Park fame, were giant plant eaters that may have reached lengths of 34 meters (around 110 feet) and possibly up to a staggering 60 feet (18.2 meters) in height. However, the current estimations are based on incomplete fossils.

According to a video from WKYC Channel 3, one of the tracks known as the “Lone Ranger Track” is thought to be the longest in the world.

boook svg

Related Stories

That "Gross" Black Nub On The End Of A Banana Isn’t A Seedarrow
37 Percent Of US Dog Owners Think Vaccines Will Give Their Dog Autismarrow
What Are Baby Platypuses Called?arrow

A Facebook post from Friends of Dinosaur Valley State Park explained that the tracks “will be the most tracks we have ever seen at this location.”

Advertisement

Once the rains return, the tracks will likely disappear underwater again, so researchers have been quick to collect as much data on them as they can. This has included making castings of the prints which will be used in an ongoing mapping project.

"This is not normal for us”, Paul Baker, retail manager at the Friends of Dinosaur Valley State Park, explained to Chron.com. But “due to two consecutive years of high temps and drought conditions it has given us the opportunity to uncover new tracks.”

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • dinosaur,

  • paleontologist,

  • drought,

  • footprints

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

That "Gross" Black Nub On The End Of A Banana Isn’t A Seedblack bit in a banana
natureplants

That "Gross" Black Nub On The End Of A Banana Isn’t A Seed

clock2 hours ago
share1
37 Percent Of US Dog Owners Think Vaccines Will Give Their Dog AutismVet holding a syringe with a vaccine near a big white dog.
natureanimals

37 Percent Of US Dog Owners Think Vaccines Will Give Their Dog Autism

clock3 hours ago
comments1
share1
What Are Baby Platypuses Called?Adult platypus face and bill in a river.
natureanimals

What Are Baby Platypuses Called?

clock3 hours ago
share9