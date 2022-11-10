Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth

Two-Thirds Of The Entire World Population Now Have COVID-19 Antibodies

In less than three years, 60 percent of the planet picked up antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockNov 10 2022, 19:00 UTC
A large crowd wearing face masks enjoy a concert at a music festival at Cruilla Festival on July 9, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.
Chances are, at least of 60 percent of these people now have antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Image credit: Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com

The majority of the world now has antibodies against COVID-19, indicating that infection rates may be way higher than previously reported, according to a new study. New research has indicated that around two-thirds of the global population may have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, either from vaccination or being infected with the virus.

Scientists from the World Health Organization (WHO) reached these findings by looking at hundreds of different seroprevalence studies from January 2020 to April 2022, encompassing information on over 5 million people from around the world. Importantly, over 40 percent of these studies focused on people from low- to middle-income countries who are often overlooked in this kind of research. 

Advertisement

Based on this sample, they estimated that the global seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 – the proportion of people who had antibodies to the virus – had risen from 7.7 percent in June 2020 to 59.2 percent in September 2021. Since people have continued to become infected and receive vaccines since then, that figure has likely risen further.

“This study on global seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies found that while seroprevalence has increased over time, a third of the global population tested negative for antibodies against the virus as of September 2021 estimates,” the study authors said in a statement

Related Stories
boook svgWatch The Moment A Virus Attacks A Cell, Looking For A Way To Break In
boook svgOne Crack In Your Non-Stick Pan Can Release Thousands Of Forever Chemicals
boook svgHow Birth Control Hormones Could Be Causing Changes In The Adolescent Brain

The authors conceded that some countries may have been underrepresented in the sample, while others were likely overrepresented, but either way, it appears the number of estimated global COVID-19 cases has been underestimated.

Advertisement

As of November 9 2022, there have been 630 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6.5 million reported deaths, according to the WHO’s dashboard. If this latest study is on point, it would suggest that perhaps billions of people have come into contact with the virus. 

Unfortunately, however, it doesn’t necessarily mean all of these people are immune to the disease just because they have antibodies. 

“While antibodies persist in most infected individuals for up to year (with early evidence pointing at up to 18 months), the reinfection risk with the immune-escaping Omicron variant is reported to be much higher than in previous [variants of concern] in both vaccinated and previously infected individuals, indicating that the presence of antibodies is less indicative of a level of protection against infection,” the study reads.

Advertisement

Scientists around the world are still grappling to understand antibodies and protection against COVID-19, and there are many finer points about seroprevalence that are yet to be known. Nevertheless, the researchers behind the new study believe their work underlines the need to keep tabs on how the world is slowly becoming accustomed to this terrible virus.

“As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, implementation of a global system or network for targeted, multi-pathogen, high-quality and standardized collaborative serosurveillance is a crucial next step to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and contribute to preparedness for other emerging respiratory pathogens,” it adds. 

The new study is published in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • vaccines,

  • infection,

  • antibodies,

  • health,

  • global health,

  • COVD-19,

  • SARS-CoV-2,

  • seroprevalence

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Watch The Moment A Virus Attacks A Cell, Looking For A Way To Break InIncredible Video Captures Virus Poking A Cell, Looking For A Way To Break In
videoVideo
healthhealth

Watch The Moment A Virus Attacks A Cell, Looking For A Way To Break In

clockNov 15 2022
One Crack In Your Non-Stick Pan Can Release Thousands Of Forever Chemicalsa scratched up frying pan
healthhealth

One Crack In Your Non-Stick Pan Can Release Thousands Of Forever Chemicals

clockNov 15 2022
How Birth Control Hormones Could Be Causing Changes In The Adolescent Brainbirth control pills and injections
healthmedicine

How Birth Control Hormones Could Be Causing Changes In The Adolescent Brain

clockNov 15 2022