Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Two Deep-Sea Coral Reefs Have Been Discovered Off The Galápagos Islands"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Two Deep-Sea Coral Reefs Have Been Discovered Off The Galápagos Islands

The expedition also uncovered two uncharted sea mounts.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

share250Shares
Crustaceans on a deep sea coral reef found off the galapagos islands

The crustaceans are rejoicing.

Image credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute

Two pristine coral reefs have been discovered deep underwater off the Galápagos Islands, surprising Schmidt Ocean Institute scientists piloting the remote-operated vehicle (ROV) SuBastian. The discovery was made during an expedition that had set out to study underwater cliff ecosystems and came away with two new coral reefs and some previously uncharted sea mounts to boot.

The larger of the two coral reefs is roughly the size of eight football fields at 800 meters (0.5 miles) long, while the other is a modest 250 meters (0.2 miles). Believed to have been around for thousands of years, they’re home to a very healthy ecosystem made up of a rich diversity of stony coral species that sit between 370 and 420 meters (0.22 and 0.2 miles) below the surface.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled our mapping data are able to improve our understanding of reef ecosystems in the Galápagos,” said expedition lead Dr Katleen Robert of the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador in a release emailed to IFLScience. 

“The interdisciplinary science team is excited that the data collected during this expedition will contribute to growing knowledge on the Galápagos National Marine Reserve and contribute to the management of the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor.”

boook svg

Related Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteriaarrow
Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lakearrow
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bugarrow

It’s hoped the discovery of these reefs within the biologically important Galápagos Marine Reserve can help scientists to better understand the role that deep-sea habitats play in maintaining the health of the ocean. Something that’s hard to gauge when we don’t know what’s down there.

As well as exploring deep water ecosystems, the expedition set out to create high-resolution maps of the environment using laser scanning technology. And by high resolution, they aren’t messing around. The images captured were accurate down to 2 millimeters (0.08 inches), enabling scientists to identify animals living on the seafloor – something that’s not been possible with lower-quality mapping technologies.

Advertisement

This high-resolution mapping technology was taken for a spin on two uncharted seamounts that were uncovered during the expedition, meaning the first images of them are incredibly detailed. Scientists had a sneaking suspicion there may be seamounts here based on satellite data, but only now have they been able to confirm their existence.

detailed view of the seabed capture by lasers
The lasers at work.
Image credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute


"This information is not only valuable from a scientific perspective, but it also provides a solid foundation for decision-making that effectively protects these ecosystems, safeguarding the biological diversity they harbor and ensuring their resilience in a constantly changing environment,” added Danny Rueda Córdova, director of the Galápagos National Park Directorate.

“The geological dynamics of the region play a fundamental role in the deep-sea ecosystems. Research and mapping are essential tools to ensure that the Galápagos continue to be an iconic example of the beauty and importance of nature."

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • coral reef,

  • animals,

  • deep sea,

  • coral,

  • Galapagos islands,

  • Galapagos

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on BacteriaCaecilians a worm-like amphibians sleeping on a yellow leaf.
natureanimals

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteria

clock4 hours ago
share1
Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral LakeLake in Death Valley National Park, mud in the foreground and hills in the distance.
natureenvironment

Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lake

clock4 hours ago
share1
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like BugGiant Meganeura dragonfly depicted in a forest in the Carboniferous period.
natureanimals

The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bug

clock5 hours ago
share9