TWIS: Stunning New Titanic Scans Revealed, First Baby Rewilded Tasmanian Devils, And Much More This Week

This week, we explore the gravity anomaly at Hudson Bay, Canada, find out the estimate for the maximum number of T. rexes to ever walk the Earth, and investigate whether you can actually sniff out an oncoming downpour.

Stunning New Titanic 3D Scans Show Shipwreck In Unbelievable Detail

The largest underwater scanning project in history has been used to create the first-ever digital replica of the Titanic, offering a glimpse of one of the world’s most famous shipwrecks with unbelievable clarity. Read the full story here

First Rewilded Tasmanian Devil In Mainland Australia Has Three Adorable Babies

Back in 2020, "Adventurous Lisa" and 10 other Tasmanian devils were reintroduced to mainland Australia having gone extinct in the region around 3,000 years ago. Now Lisa has given birth to three joeys, proving the rewilding project is going swimmingly. Read the full story here.

Hudson Bay Is Sitting On Top Of A Gravity Anomaly

In Hudson Bay, you can experience a strange phenomenon; weighing ever so slightly less than you do anywhere else in the world. It's not much of a party trick, you would weigh about four-thousandths of a percent less than at the average location on the planet, but the cause is quite fun. Read the full story here

The Maximum Number Of T. Rex To Ever Walk The Earth Was 1.7 Billion

“How many Tyrannosaurus rex were there?” It’s been answered before, but a new study offers up a new figure. From the dawn of the dinosaurs until their extinction, 1.7 billion of the thin-lipped theropods roamed the Earth, according to new and improved calculations. Read the full story here

Oldest Human Footprints In Germany Reveal Life In Saxony 300,000 Years Ago

Around 300,000 years ago, a family of early humans visited a lake bordered by open forest at the Schöningen Paleolithic site in what is now Lower Saxony. Their footprints not only record their presence but place them in an ecosystem we can reconstruct from other clues. Read the full story here

Feature of the week: Can You Smell When The Rain Is Coming?

Apparently, not everyone is able to nasally detect approaching bad weather – so is there any science to back it up, or is it just another myth? Read the full story here