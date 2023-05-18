Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals

First Rewilded Tasmanian Devil In Mainland Australia Has Three Adorable Babies

"Adventurous Lisa" has had three joeys so efforts to reintroduce the endangered species to Australia appear to be working.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
A joey is being cradle in two hands.

Mother nature gave us two hands so we can gently hold a Tasmanian Devil joey. 

Image Credit: Aussie Ark

Back in 2020, "Adventurous Lisa" and 10 other Tasmanian devils were reintroduced to mainland Australia having gone extinct in the region around 3,000 years ago. Now Lisa has given birth to three joeys adding to the growing populations of these little marsupials.

The 11 individuals were released by Aussie Ark with partners Re:wild, WildArk, and the Australian Reptile Park in an event that included actors Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Patak. Thanks to the reintroduction of 21 additional adults and the birth of 16 joeys, the population is growing healthily. The news of original devil Lisa’s triplets is a very good indication.  

Advertisement

“We were in the middle of routine devil health checks when we were overjoyed to discover Lisa had joeys,” Tim Faulkner, Aussie Ark managing director, said in a statement. “This is the very first confirmed devil joeys of 2023, and proof yet again that our breeding program and rewilding program is working.”

Two tiny Tasmanian devil joeys wrapped up snug in a pale blue blanket and cupped in a human pair of nads which they barely fill
Devil joeys Itchy and Scratchy were born in 2020. Image credit: Aussie Ark


The team estimates that 45 new joeys will be born in the wild sanctuary this year, a record number and a testament to the efforts of Aussie Ark and its partners' understanding of how to best care for and support these animals as they are reintroduced. Tasmanian devils are the largest carnivore marsupials living today but in Australia, they were outcompeted by dingoes around 3,000 years ago.

Related Stories
boook svgWhen This Plant Lacks A Certain Nutrient, It Gets A Taste For Meat
boook svgWeight Of New York City's Buildings May Be Causing It To Sink Faster
boook svgTurning Scales Into Feathers Is A Lot Easier Than We Thought

They remain extant on the island of Tasmania but even there they have become endangered. A transmissible, painful, and fatal disease called Devil Facial Tumor Disease (DFTD)—the only known contagious cancer—decimated up to 90 percent of the wild population of Tasmanian devils.

Advertisement

The reintroduction of the devils also helps to control invasive feral cats and foxes whose presence in Australia threatens other endangered and endemic species. They are also clean animals, so as scavengers, they help keep their territory clean and free of disease.

“This is a great example of how returning a species to its wild home can rewild the entire ecosystem,” said Janice Chanson, Re:wild senior associate of species conservation. “This is particularly important in combatting climate change and biodiversity loss and in improving the overall health of our planet. Aussie Ark is also providing a model for how we can effectively rewild struggling ecosystems around the world.”

Actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife sitting behind two mini tunnels that have the doors open and Tsmanian devils cautiously creeping out
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky releases "Adventurous Lisa" into the wild in 2020. Image credit: Aussie Ark


Before further reintroduction beyond the sanctuary, Aussie Ark plans to reintroduce more species that will help restore the natural balance of the ecosystem: Eastern quolls, Brush-tail rock wallabies, Rufous bettongs, long-nosed potoroos, parma wallabies, and southern brown bandicoots.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • conservation,

  • australia,

  • joey,

  • rewilding,

  • Tasmanian devil

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

When This Plant Lacks A Certain Nutrient, It Gets A Taste For Meatcarnivore plant
natureplants

When This Plant Lacks A Certain Nutrient, It Gets A Taste For Meat

clockMay 18 2023
Weight Of New York City's Buildings May Be Causing It To Sink FasterNew York City skyline.
natureplanet earth

Weight Of New York City's Buildings May Be Causing It To Sink Faster

clockMay 18 2023
Turning Scales Into Feathers Is A Lot Easier Than We ThoughtThe feathered foot of a chicken who got the molecule (left) versus a regular one (right).
natureanimals

Turning Scales Into Feathers Is A Lot Easier Than We Thought

clockMay 17 2023
comments2
share610