Advertisement

humansHumans

TWIS: “Non-Human” Biologics Reportedly Found At UFO Crash Sites, New Dinosaur Species Discovered In Thailand, And Much More This Week

All the biggest science news stories of the week.

author

Charlie Haigh

author

Charlie Haigh

Social Media and Marketing Assistant

Charlie is the social media and marketing assistant for IFLScience, she’s currently completing a undergraduate degree in Forensic Psychology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Social Media and Marketing Assistant

clockPublished
share8Shares
All the biggest science news stories of the week.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get TWIS delivered straight to your inbox.

Image credit: Edited by IFLScience

This week, bowhead whales were found to possibly be pregnant for up to two years making them a contender for the longest gestation in a mammal, magnetic heat waves might be able to explain why the solar corona is so much hotter than the sun’s surface, and we investigate the extremely rare medical case of an acid-filled ball appearing on a patient’s tongue.

Subscribe to the IFLScience newsletter for all the biggest science news delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday and Saturday.

Biologics Of “Non-Human” Origin Found At UFO Crash Sites, Government Whistleblower Tells Congress

A US Congressional hearing has gathered to hear testimony from three witnesses of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). While Former Navy Pilot Ryan Graves and Retired US Navy commander David Fravor voiced their concern for the need for a UAP reporting system, former US Air Force intelligence officer and whistleblower David Grusch detailed accounts of potential “non-human” biologics found at UAP crash sites. Read the full story here

Advertisement


New Dinosaur Species Is Oldest Of Its Type Ever Found In Southeast Asia

A new species of dinosaur has been discovered in Thailand, where it once roamed during the Late Jurassic some 145 million to 163 million years ago. Minimocursor phunoiensis, as it has now been named, was identified thanks to a remarkably well-preserved skeleton unearthed in the Phu Kradung Formation at the Phu Noi locality in Northern Thailand. Read the full story here


Longest Gestation In A Mammal Could Have A New Contender

The record for longest gestation in a mammal has a curious new contender, as a new study on bowhead whales has revealed they could be pregnant for up to two years. However, whether this topples the African elephant for the longest gestation (at 22 months) is up for question, as it may be that the whales aren’t actually pregnant, but employing some physiological tactics for growing the best offspring at the best time. Read the full story here

boook svg

Related Stories

Dropa Stones – Elaborate Hoax Or Alien Artifact?arrow
Thousands Of Ancient Maya Structures Revealed By Jungle-Penetrating Lasersarrow
How Did People Make Maps Before Satellites Were Invented?arrow


Magnetic Heat Waves Might Be The Solution To Sun’s Long-Lasting Mystery

Astronomers do not know why the solar corona, the atmosphere of the Sun, is so much hotter than its "surface", the photosphere. The photosphere is around 5,500 °C (9,940 °F) but the corona is about 1 million °C (1.8 million °F), almost 200 times hotter. A new study proposed a mechanism to heat it up with high-frequency magnetic waves. Read the full story here


Reawoken Germs From Permafrost Could Infect Modern Cells, Wreaking Havoc

Ancient pathogens that escape from thawing permafrost have the potential to survive in modern microbial communities, sometimes killing off their diversity and becoming the dominant strain. Further down the line, the impact of this is unforeseeable – and it’s this unpredictability that scientists are most worried about. Read the full story here

Advertisement


Feature of the week: 

Very Rare Acid-Filled Ball Appears On Patient’s Tongue With Unclear Cause

A 72-year-old patient lived with a mysterious acid-filled lump on her tongue for six months, when doctors finally investigated, it was found to be one of just seven cases of the disorder ever recorded. Read the full story here

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • Learn with IFLS

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Dropa Stones – Elaborate Hoax Or Alien Artifact?A photo of a jade Bi disk that some think may be what the Dopla disks really were.
humansHumans

Dropa Stones – Elaborate Hoax Or Alien Artifact?

clockJul 28 2023
share24
Thousands Of Ancient Maya Structures Revealed By Jungle-Penetrating LasersPetén Rainforest Guatemala
humansHumans

Thousands Of Ancient Maya Structures Revealed By Jungle-Penetrating Lasers

clockJul 28 2023
share3
How Did People Make Maps Before Satellites Were Invented?A reproduction of the Catalan Atlas from 1375.
humansHumans

How Did People Make Maps Before Satellites Were Invented?

clockJul 28 2023
share48