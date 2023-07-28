TWIS: “Non-Human” Biologics Reportedly Found At UFO Crash Sites, New Dinosaur Species Discovered In Thailand, And Much More This Week

This week, bowhead whales were found to possibly be pregnant for up to two years making them a contender for the longest gestation in a mammal, magnetic heat waves might be able to explain why the solar corona is so much hotter than the sun’s surface, and we investigate the extremely rare medical case of an acid-filled ball appearing on a patient’s tongue.

Biologics Of “Non-Human” Origin Found At UFO Crash Sites, Government Whistleblower Tells Congress

A US Congressional hearing has gathered to hear testimony from three witnesses of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). While Former Navy Pilot Ryan Graves and Retired US Navy commander David Fravor voiced their concern for the need for a UAP reporting system, former US Air Force intelligence officer and whistleblower David Grusch detailed accounts of potential “non-human” biologics found at UAP crash sites. Read the full story here

New Dinosaur Species Is Oldest Of Its Type Ever Found In Southeast Asia

A new species of dinosaur has been discovered in Thailand, where it once roamed during the Late Jurassic some 145 million to 163 million years ago. Minimocursor phunoiensis, as it has now been named, was identified thanks to a remarkably well-preserved skeleton unearthed in the Phu Kradung Formation at the Phu Noi locality in Northern Thailand. Read the full story here





Longest Gestation In A Mammal Could Have A New Contender

The record for longest gestation in a mammal has a curious new contender, as a new study on bowhead whales has revealed they could be pregnant for up to two years. However, whether this topples the African elephant for the longest gestation (at 22 months) is up for question, as it may be that the whales aren’t actually pregnant, but employing some physiological tactics for growing the best offspring at the best time. Read the full story here





Magnetic Heat Waves Might Be The Solution To Sun’s Long-Lasting Mystery

Astronomers do not know why the solar corona, the atmosphere of the Sun, is so much hotter than its "surface", the photosphere. The photosphere is around 5,500 °C (9,940 °F) but the corona is about 1 million °C (1.8 million °F), almost 200 times hotter. A new study proposed a mechanism to heat it up with high-frequency magnetic waves. Read the full story here





Reawoken Germs From Permafrost Could Infect Modern Cells, Wreaking Havoc

Ancient pathogens that escape from thawing permafrost have the potential to survive in modern microbial communities, sometimes killing off their diversity and becoming the dominant strain. Further down the line, the impact of this is unforeseeable – and it’s this unpredictability that scientists are most worried about. Read the full story here

Feature of the week:

Very Rare Acid-Filled Ball Appears On Patient’s Tongue With Unclear Cause

A 72-year-old patient lived with a mysterious acid-filled lump on her tongue for six months, when doctors finally investigated, it was found to be one of just seven cases of the disorder ever recorded. Read the full story here