Biologics Of “Non-Human” Origin Found At UFO Crash Sites, Government Whistleblower Tells Congress

Yesterday, a US Congressional hearing gathered to hear testimony from three witnesses of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). While Former Navy Pilot Ryan Graves and Retired US Navy commander David Fravor voiced their concern for the need for a reporting system for UAP sightings, former US Air Force intelligence officer and whistleblower David Grusch detailed accounts of potential “non-human” biologics found at the sites of crashes UAPs.

With over two hours of questioning from Congress, the witnesses shared insight, both from personal experience and intelligence from inside government sources. Grusch, who became a whistleblower after leaving his government position just this year, stated his firm belief that US officials are in possession of UAPs and that he knows of their exact location.

When asked by Democratic representative Jared Moskowitz “Have you met with people with direct knowledge or have direct knowledge yourself of non-human origin craft?”, Grusch answered that he had interviewed individuals with this knowledge directly, going on to describe the recovery of biologics from UAP crash sites.

“If you believe we have crashed craft as stated earlier, do we have the bodies of the pilots who piloted this craft?” asks Republican representative Nancy Mace, to which Grusch replies “Biologics came with some of these recoveries.” “Were they human or non-human biologics?” asks Mace, “Non-human, and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program.”

Throughout Grusch’s questioning, he was careful not to publicly disclose much of his testimony, stating that more specific information could be provided in a confidential setting. When questioned about the reprisals and retaliation he has faced as a result of becoming a whistleblower, Grusch claims he has suffered both professionally and personally, and that he has personal knowledge of those who have been “harmed or injured in efforts to cover up or conceal” these technologies.

While Grusch shared insider knowledge of witness reports, both Graves and Fravor claim to be first-hand witnesses of these events. Fravor’s 2004 viral footage of the Tic Tac incident was his first and only encounter with UAPs, but he described the way in which the object moved to be far beyond the current technologies we possess.

Graves goes on to describe in detail reported sightings of a large clear sphere containing a black or grey cube, the corners of which touched the inside of the sphere. Reports of these sightings are said to have occurred over an eight-year period, and to his knowledge may still be occurring today.

With Graves estimating that around 95 percent of pilot UAP sightings go unreported, the group emphasized that the stigma surrounding the subject is putting professional reputations at risk. The takeaway from Congress was that a reporting structure needs to be established for both the military and the public that allow sightings of UAPs to be registered and shared in a public database.

Concerns for threats to national security were also shared by the witnesses, stating that the reverse-engineering of such apparently advanced technologies could be cause for concern. While the failure to acknowledge or report these incidents could leave the US government open to being taken advantage of by the country’s adversaries.