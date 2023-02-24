TWIS: Discovery Of Unknown DNA In Mars-Like Conditions, 360-Million-Year Old Predatory Fish Was The Length Of Five Corgis, And Much More This Week

This week, knowledge of planetary formation is thrown into question by the discovery of a “forbidden” giant planet, Google reaches the next milestone in the creation of a commercially viable supercomputer, and we investigate Peru’s mysterious “Gate of the Gods” and the legend surrounding it.





Bizarre And Unknown DNA Discovered In Mars-Like Atacama Desert

If you’re a living organism, the Atacama Desert is a pretty awful place to be. It is the second driest desert in the world, with the land composed of rocks, dust, and salt lakes, much like the surface of Mars. However, what was thought to be a relatively lifeless place may actually host bizarre microorganisms, some of which science has never seen before. Read the full story here

Giant New Species Of Extinct Predatory Fish Was The Length Of Five Corgis

A porcupine quill and some careful excavation have enabled researchers in South Africa to identify a new species of enormous predatory fish dating back to around 360 million years ago. It is thought to have been almost 3 meters long making it a giant of the tristichopterids, a diverse group of fishes that lived during the Middle and Late Devonian. Read the full story here





"Forbidden" Giant Planet Around Dwarf Star Challenges What We Know About Planetary Formation

Red dwarfs are the most common type of stars out there. They are smaller and less luminous than our Sun and live for much longer. They are also a great place for planets to form, but not every type of planet: current models suggest that they are an unlikely place for gas giants to form. So imagine the surprise when astronomers found planet TOI-5205b. Read the full story here





New "Milestone" Reached By Google Quantum Computer

Google has a set of six milestones they aim to surpass in order to have a commercially viable quantum computer. The first one, quantum advantage, was achieved in 2019. Now, the Mountain View based company has achieved its second one: lowering the error rate of calculations. Read the full story here





Parkinson's Disease Symptoms Significantly Improved By Non-Surgical Ultrasound Treatment

A non-surgical, focused ultrasound procedure has been found in a clinical trial to significantly improve symptoms in some patients with Parkinson’s disease. Nearly 70 percent of the treated patients responded well to the procedure, with two-thirds of these continuing to experience positive results a year later. Read the full story here

Feature of the week:

No One Knows What Peru’s Mysterious “Gate Of The Gods” Was For

Believed by some to be a “star gate”, the Gate of the Gods is shrouded in mystery and ancient legend, but what do these stories tell us about life for the Indigenous communities of Peru? Read the full story here