Advertisement

humansHumans

TWIS: Discovery Of Unknown DNA In Mars-Like Conditions, 360-Million-Year Old Predatory Fish Was The Length Of Five Corgis, And Much More This Week

All the biggest science news stories of the week.

author

Charlie Haigh

author

Charlie Haigh

Social Media and Marketing Assistant

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Social Media and Marketing Assistant

clockFeb 24 2023, 13:03
All the biggest science news stories of the week.

Image credit: Edited by IFLScience

This week, knowledge of planetary formation is thrown into question by the discovery of a “forbidden” giant planet, Google reaches the next milestone in the creation of a commercially viable supercomputer, and we investigate Peru’s mysterious “Gate of the Gods” and the legend surrounding it.


Bizarre And Unknown DNA Discovered In Mars-Like Atacama Desert

If you’re a living organism, the Atacama Desert is a pretty awful place to be. It is the second driest desert in the world, with the land composed of rocks, dust, and salt lakes, much like the surface of Mars. However, what was thought to be a relatively lifeless place may actually host bizarre microorganisms, some of which science has never seen before. Read the full story here

Advertisement


Giant New Species Of Extinct Predatory Fish Was The Length Of Five Corgis

A porcupine quill and some careful excavation have enabled researchers in South Africa to identify a new species of enormous predatory fish dating back to around 360 million years ago. It is thought to have been almost 3 meters long making it a giant of the tristichopterids, a diverse group of fishes that lived during the Middle and Late Devonian. Read the full story here


"Forbidden" Giant Planet Around Dwarf Star Challenges What We Know About Planetary Formation

Red dwarfs are the most common type of stars out there. They are smaller and less luminous than our Sun and live for much longer. They are also a great place for planets to form, but not every type of planet: current models suggest that they are an unlikely place for gas giants to form. So imagine the surprise when astronomers found planet TOI-5205b. Read the full story here

Related Stories
boook svgHow The Family That Walks On All Fours Baffled Scientists For Years
boook svgNo One Knows What Peru’s Mysterious “Gate Of The Gods” Was For
boook svgThe Surprisingly Gross Reason New York Brownstones Look Like That


New "Milestone" Reached By Google Quantum Computer

Google has a set of six milestones they aim to surpass in order to have a commercially viable quantum computer. The first one, quantum advantage, was achieved in 2019. Now, the Mountain View based company has achieved its second one: lowering the error rate of calculations. Read the full story here


Parkinson's Disease Symptoms Significantly Improved By Non-Surgical Ultrasound Treatment

A non-surgical, focused ultrasound procedure has been found in a clinical trial to significantly improve symptoms in some patients with Parkinson’s disease. Nearly 70 percent of the treated patients responded well to the procedure, with two-thirds of these continuing to experience positive results a year later. Read the full story here

Advertisement


Feature of the week: 

No One Knows What Peru’s Mysterious “Gate Of The Gods” Was For

Believed by some to be a “star gate”, the Gate of the Gods is shrouded in mystery and ancient legend, but what do these stories tell us about life for the Indigenous communities of Peru? Read the full story here

humansHumans
  • tag

  • fish,

  • DNA,

  • new species,

  • quantum computing,

  • planetary formation,

  • atacama desert,

  • Peru,

  • Parkinson's disease,

  • giant planet,

  • Learn with IFLS


humans

More Humans Stories

How The Family That Walks On All Fours Baffled Scientists For Yearsturkish farmers
humansHumans

How The Family That Walks On All Fours Baffled Scientists For Years

clockFeb 24 2023
share1
No One Knows What Peru’s Mysterious “Gate Of The Gods” Was ForThe supposed 'stargate' Aramu Muru at the Titicaca Lake, Peru.
humansHumans

No One Knows What Peru’s Mysterious “Gate Of The Gods” Was For

clockFeb 24 2023
share54
The Surprisingly Gross Reason New York Brownstones Look Like Thatsummer view of a row of stoops and historic brownstone buildings on one of the iconic streets in a neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City.
humansHumans

The Surprisingly Gross Reason New York Brownstones Look Like That

clockFeb 24 2023
share8