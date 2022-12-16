TWIS: Cockroach Sperm Found Preserved In Ancient Amber, Study Investigates Strange DMT Experiences, And Much More This Week

This week, researchers investigate the psychedelic experiences of DMT users, a PhD thesis claims to have decoded a 2,500-year-old mystery, and we explain how nuclear fusion is going to change the world.

First-Ever Fossilized Cockroach Sperm Found Preserved In 30 Million-Year-Old Amber

A new cockroach species has been found encased in amber – and it's even complete with sperm cells. The specimen has been named Supella dominicana as it is surrounded by Dominican amber. This is thought to be the first-ever record of fossilized cockroach sperm. Read the full story here.

DMT Users Report Visits From Strange Entities And Hyperdimensional Spaces

A study has taken a look at the real-life experiences of people using N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, more commonly referred to as DMT. They looked at 100 trip reports based on real-world experiences where people report their experiences of different drugs under titles ranging from "very dreamlike" to "into the mind of God". Read the full story here.

Mystery Of Instructions Left By The “Father Of Linguistics” Finally Decoded After 2,500 Years

Sometime between the 6th and 4th century BCE, the Indian scholar Dakṣiputra Pāṇini wrote down some rules describing the workings of Sanskrit. Over 2,000 years later, his work was read by Europeans and helped establish the science of linguistics for all human languages. Now, a University of Cambridge PhD student claims to have decoded the language machine in his thesis. Read the full story here.

Coins Hidden In Desert Cave May Be Earliest Archaeological Evidence Of Maccabean Revolt

A box containing 15 silver coins from the era when Judea was under the control of the Seleucid Greek Kingdom may provide the first archaeological evidence of events that formed part of the Maccabean Revolt. However, the finding place stirs modern political disputes. Read the full story here.

JWST Finds The Most Distant Red Spiral Galaxies To Date

Spiral galaxies like the Milky Way tend to be active and full of star formation, which makes them appear "blue" because hot young stars shine brightly in ultraviolet light. But some spiral galaxies are "red", aging passively with not much going on or heavily shrouded in dust making them appear red. Now, thanks to JWST, some of these red spirals have been found in the very distant universe. Read the full story here.

Exclusive:

How Nuclear Fusion Can Change The World

Nuclear fusion ignition was achieved for the first time this month. While the road to a commercial fusion power plant is long, we’ve got the physics down, so what’s next? Read the full story here.