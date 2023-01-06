TWIS: Bizarre T.Rex Headed “Bird” Baffles Palaeontologists, Cancer Vaccine Both Prevents And Eliminates Tumors, And Much More This Week

This week, the discovery of a bird-like creature with the skull of a dinosaur leaves scientists scratching their heads, a study into ancient cave art depicting some of the earliest "written" language comes under scrutiny, and we get a grisly peek behind the autopsy room doors with forensic pathologist Dr Judy Melinek.

Advertisement Advertisement

Discovery Of A “Bird” With A Head Like T. Rex Puzzles Scientists

A bizarre fossil of a bird-like creature with the skull morphology of a dinosaur has presented a curious puzzle to palaeontologists. While it’s widely accepted that birds descended from dinosaurs, it’s less common to find entire body parts that seem evolutionarily disparate from one another, but then fossils like this one turn up. Read the full story here





Edward Norton Discovered He Is A Direct Descendant Of Pocahontas

Edward Norton has discovered that he is directly related to Pocahontas, the Native American woman whose life and tragic run-in with European colonialism has inspired many stories. Revealed during his recent appearance on the PBS show Finding Your Roots, it was confirmed that Pocahontas was the 12th great-grandmother of the Hollywood actor. Read the full story here

The Best Shape For A Skimming Stone Probably Isn’t What You Think

Stones skipping over water is one of the joys of holidays by lake or seaside, but it seems most of us have been doing it wrong for centuries, at least if you prefer quality of bounces over quantity. It’s widely agreed that when skimming stones, the flatter the rock, the better – but a new paper proves it is actually more complex. Read the full story here

Experimental Cancer Vaccine Destroys Existing Brain Tumors And Prevents Reoccurrence

A dual-action therapy that may eliminate existing tumors and prevent future tumors from occurring has been developed, according to new research. Targeting glioblastoma, an aggressive and deadly form of brain cancer, the therapy is designed to stop reoccurrence in mouse models, marking an important milestone in both treatment and prevention. Read the full story here

Advertisement Advertisement

Cave Art Symbols May Be Earliest Written Proto-Language, But Claim Faces Skepticism

A new paper claims that the origins of written language can be found in cave art at least twice as old as any accepted examples, pushing back the earliest evidence of a written proto-language by around 10,000 years. The definition of “huge, if true” but it’s a long way from convincing experts. Read the full story here

Exclusive:

Ever Wondered What Happens In An Autopsy Room? A Forensic Pathologist Reveals All

Taking social media by storm with her grisly yet informative content, we meet Dr Judy Melinek, aka Dr Working Stiff, for a gory look into the fascinating world of forensic pathology. Read the full story here