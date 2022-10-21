TWIS: A Mysterious Melanistic Canada Lynx Caught On Camera, An Enormous Ostrich-Like Dinosaur Used To Roam North America, And Much More This Week

This week, we see footage of a never-seen-before melanistic Canada lynx, the Pillars of Creation are revealed in one of JWST’s greatest images to date, and we ask the puzzling question: why aren’t there any green stars?





First-Ever Melanistic Canada Lynx Caught on Camera

The animal kingdom is no stranger to colors of all kinds, be it present in fur, feathers, or fins. Now to add to the list, an extremely rare sighting of a melanistic Canada lynx has been captured on camera for the first time. So rare in fact that it's never been seen before. Read the full story here .

JWST Takes Jaw-Dropping, Star-Filled Image Of Iconic Pillars Of Creation

A new JWST image just dropped, and it may be its most epic yet. The most powerful eye in the sky has turned its attention to one of the undoubtedly most iconic cosmic features known to humanity, the Pillars of Creation. Read the full story here.





Meet The Real Flintstones: Neanderthal Family Structure Revealed For First Time

An astonishingly rich trove of Neanderthal remains from Chagyrskaya cave in Siberia’s Altai mountains has offered scientists their first insight into Neanderthal family structures. The group was highly inbred, but more surprisingly were patrilocal – with fathers staying close to home while mothers often came from other populations. Read the full story here.





800-Kilogram Ostrich-Like Dinosaurs Stomped Around Mississippi 85 Million Years Ago

North America was once home to enormous 800-kilogram ostrich-like dinosaurs called ornithomimosaurs, new research has found, and some of the largest known to have existed were stomping around what’s now called Mississippi. The “bird-mimic” dinosaurs had little heads on top of long necks, long legs and arms, and round bodies. Read the full story here.

Hybrid COVID-19 Virus Made In US Lab Raises Eyebrows. Here’s What To Know

Controversy has bubbled up around a recent research project at Boston University that created a lab-made hybrid version of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. Media reports have been misleading, experts critical, and the scientists themselves defensive of their work, so here's what you need to know. Read the full story here.





Feature of the week:

Why There Are No Green Stars

The stunning Jewel Box system boasts sapphire, ruby, and diamond-like stars, but never any emeralds. So, what is stopping stars from shining green? Read the full story here.