Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

JWST Takes Jaw-Dropping, Star-Filled Image Of Iconic Pillars Of Creation

The Pillars of Creation is one of the sexiest objects in space.

author

Katy Evans

Managing Editor

clockOct 19 2022, 16:06 UTC
JWST has taken an incredible star-packed image of the iconic Pillars of Creation, found in the Eagle Nebula. Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; J. DePasquale, A. Koekemoer, A. Pagan (STScI)
JWST has taken an incredible star-packed image of the iconic Pillars of Creation, great trunks of interstellar gas found in the Eagle Nebula. Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; J. DePasquale, A. Koekemoer, A. Pagan (STScI)

A new JWST image just dropped and it may be its most epic yet. The most powerful eye in the sky has turned its attention to one of the undoubtedly most iconic cosmic features known to humanity, the Pillars of Creation.

Brought to the world’s attention in 1995 thanks to Hubble’s first spectacular image of it, the “pillars” are made up of great trunks of interstellar gas and yet, the feature is a very small part of the Eagle Nebula (Messier 16) it resides in. But its otherworld nature means it has been snapped by the world’s best telescopes again and again.

Advertisement

Now, it's had a JWST do-over and you really need to find the biggest screen you can to look at this full-size image of the star-forming region's pillars of gas and dust where protostars (the bright red orbs) that are just a few hundred thousand years old will continue to form for millions of years.

The full JWST image of the Pillars of Creation. Look at it on the biggest screen you have. Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; J. DePasquale, A. Koekemoer, A. Pagan (STScI)
The full JWST image of the Pillars of Creation. Look at it on the biggest screen you have. Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; J. DePasquale, A. Koekemoer, A. Pagan (STScI)


JWST sees the universe in infrared light, which can pass through cosmic gas and dust more easily, which means it is capable of penetrating deeper into the cosmos than a telescope using visible light, like Hubble. 

Related Stories
boook svgOldest Known Map Of The Stars Found Hidden Inside A Medieval Manuscript
boook svgIf You Dropped A Coin Off The Top Of The Empire State Building Would It Kill Someone Below?
boook svgEarth’s Oxygen Has Varied Dramatically Over Time – Here’s How Our Data Could Help Us Spot Alien Life

By looking at the mid-infrared, JWST's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) effectively peers through the clouds of dust and gas, revealing the stars and nebulae behind it. For comparison, Hubble picks up ultraviolet and visible light, which become highly scattered by interstellar dust compared to infrared, showing an opaque image of the Pillars. 

The beautiful Pillars of Creation as snapped by Hubble (left) and JWST (right). Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; J. DePasquale, A. Koekemoer, A. Pagan (STScI)
The beautiful Pillars of Creation as snapped by Hubble (left) and JWST (right). Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; J. DePasquale, A. Koekemoer, A. Pagan (STScI)


However, it may appear that the near-infrared light has let JWST peer through the semi-transparent pillars and reveal huge cosmic distances behind it, but the interstellar medium stands in its way. This is the matter and radiation that exist between star systems in a galaxy and is why there are no distant galaxies in this new view.   

Plus, as the European Space Agency explains, "dust is lit up by the collective light from the packed 'party' of stars that have burst free from the pillars. It’s like standing in a well-lit room looking out a window – the interior light reflects on the pane, obscuring the scene outside and, in turn, illuminating the activity at the party inside."

JWST's new view of the Pillars will help astronomers build a better 3D view of the star-forming region, meaning a better understanding of how and where stars form.  

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • pillars of creation,

  • JWST,

  • Astronomy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Katy Evans

Managing Editor

Katy is Managing Editor at IFLScience where she oversees editorial content from News articles to Features, and even occasionally writes some.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
space

More Space and Physics Stories

Oldest Known Map Of The Stars Found Hidden Inside A Medieval ManuscriptAncient script, with faint lines behind it, indicating an even more ancient script.
spaceAstronomy

Oldest Known Map Of The Stars Found Hidden Inside A Medieval Manuscript

clockOct 19 2022
If You Dropped A Coin Off The Top Of The Empire State Building Would It Kill Someone Below?Looking down on Manhatten from the top of the Empire state building
videoVideo
spacephysics

If You Dropped A Coin Off The Top Of The Empire State Building Would It Kill Someone Below?

clockOct 19 2022
Earth’s Oxygen Has Varied Dramatically Over Time – Here’s How Our Data Could Help Us Spot Alien LifeModelling oxygen levels
spaceAstronomy

Earth’s Oxygen Has Varied Dramatically Over Time – Here’s How Our Data Could Help Us Spot Alien Life

clockOct 19 2022