Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth

Hybrid COVID-19 Virus Made In US Lab Raises Eyebrows. Here’s What To Know

The scientists believe media reports have sensationalized their research, but the NIAID still wants to talk to them.

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockOct 19 2022, 16:12 UTC
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (pink) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (teal and purple), isolated from a patient sample.
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (pink) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (teal and purple), isolated from a patient sample. Image credit: NIAID/Public Domain

Controversy has bubbled up around a recent research project at Boston University that created a lab-made hybrid version of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

The research combined the spike protein of the Omicron variant (BA.1), the fast-spreading but relatively mild variant, with the “backbone” of a more pathogenic strain from earlier in the pandemic. The aim was to decipher whether the spike protein is the reason why the Omicron variant is less pathogenic than other variants. 

Advertisement

However, the chimeric virus was found to be capable of killing 80 percent of the mice infected with it in the lab. This is a higher death rate than the typical Omicron variant, but less deadly than the original Wuhan strain that killed 100 percent of the mice. 

The research, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, was posted on the pre-print server bioRxiv on October 14.

Related Stories
boook svgCould Science Treat Inherited Blindness Soon? New Results Suggest So
boook svgOur Immune Systems Are Still Haunted By The Black Death
boook svgSevere COVID-19 Infection May Increase The Risk Of Developing Schizophrenia

Understandably, the idea of toying around with pandemic-causing viruses caused a fair bit of outrage on social media, with some scientists dismissing the study as “madness.” But it wasn’t just Twitter users and tabloids that were concerned. 

STAT reports that the research team did not inform the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) about some details of the work, which they partially funded. The NIAID claims the original grant application did not specify that the scientists were going to carry out these specific experiments. In fact, they even indicated that the agency first heard about certain aspects of the research through media reports. 

The scientists from Boston University, however, have suggested that the work has been widely misreported and misunderstood. Some UK newspapers claimed the project was ”gain of function” research, but the researchers say that isn’t the case.

“They’ve sensationalized the message, they misrepresent the study and its goals in its entirety,” Ronald B Corley, NEIDL director and Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine chair of microbiology,  said in a statement.

Advertisement

“First, this research is not gain-of-function research, meaning it did not amplify the Washington state SARS-CoV-2 virus strain or make it more dangerous. In fact, this research made the virus replicate less dangerous,” continues the statement from Boston University.

They also say the study was conducted in the lab’s biosafety-level 3 facilities and they were not obliged to disclose this research to the NIAID because it wasn’t gain-of-function research.

Nevertheless, it looks like the NIAID still has some questions to ask.

Advertisement

“I think we’re going to have conversations over upcoming days,” Emily Erbelding, director of NIAID’s division of microbiology and infectious diseases, told STAT earlier this week. 

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • virus,

  • pandemic,

  • health,

  • covid-19,

  • SARS-CoV-2,

  • NIAID,

  • Omicron variant

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Could Science Treat Inherited Blindness Soon? New Results Suggest SoBlindness
healthmedicine

Could Science Treat Inherited Blindness Soon? New Results Suggest So

clockOct 19 2022
Our Immune Systems Are Still Haunted By The Black DeathA cemetery of skeletons killed by the Black Death in London's East Smithfield plague pits, which were used for mass burials in 1348 and 1349
healthhealth

Our Immune Systems Are Still Haunted By The Black Death

clockOct 19 2022
Severe COVID-19 Infection May Increase The Risk Of Developing SchizophreniaCOVID-19 schizophrenia
healthhealth

Severe COVID-19 Infection May Increase The Risk Of Developing Schizophrenia

clockOct 19 2022