Tourist Drives Over Historic, Pedestrian-Only Ponte Vecchio Bridge In Florence

A Californian man has found himself in serious trouble after driving over the historic Ponte Vecchio medieval bridge in Florence, Italy, which is exclusively reserved for pedestrians and protected to preserve the important monument. The man ended up on the bridge after trying to find parking in a rental Fiat, but somehow turned onto the bridge after getting lost in the sprawling city.

According to a press release by the City of Florence and local media, the man has been fined €500 ($542) for his transgressions.

The Ponte Vecchio is a segmented bridge in Florence that is famous for being the only bridge to survive World War II, making it an invaluable glimpse into the style of bridges built at the time. It is covered in shops and buildings that were typical of the time period, and pedestrians are allowed to walk across it free of charge to enjoy the architecture.

What it is certainly not made for, however, is Fiats – nor Maseratis (which a Saudi Arabian man used to drive across the bridge earlier last year).

If you happen to be traveling to a new destination, it’s best to get a feel for the historic and culturally priceless monuments in the area. For example, try to avoid driving across the 2,000-year-old Nasca lines in your truck and irreparably damaging them, and don’t drive straight into the Easter Island Moai statues. Particularly avoid driving heavy machinery over a 112 million-year-old site of dinosaur tracks, removing them from history forever.

Essentially, if you’re in a vehicle, stick to the roads.