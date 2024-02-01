Toki Pona: The Unique Language With Less Than 150 Words

In 2010, researchers at Google estimated that a total of 1,022,000 words existed in the English language and that the number grows by around 8,500 every single year. It all seems a bit much. Could it be possible to communicate effectively with, let’s say, just 120 or so words?

That’s the idea behind Toki Pona, a philosophical project/constructed language that was developed by Canadian linguist Sonja Lang. Drawing upon Dutch, English, Finnish, Mandarin, Cantonese, and other languages from around the world, it’s an attempt to create a super-simple language that maximizes meaning while minimalizing complexity.

Advertisement Advertisement

As Lang explains on the official website of Toki Pona: “Toki Pona is a human language I invented in 2001. It was my attempt to understand the meaning of life in 120 words. There are now thousands of speakers and 137 essential words.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The strange world of Toki Pona is the subject of a new video by the YouTube channel RobWords, aka journalist Rob Watts, which explores all kinds of etymology oddities.

Within his deep dive, Watts speaks to a couple of Toki Pona speakers (including a musician who makes songs in the constructed language) to better understand this fascinating system of communication.

Advertisement Advertisement

He also touches upon the fundamental question: can Toki Pona be considered a language or is it just a “linguistic toy”?

Mi tawa! (as they say in Toki Pona).