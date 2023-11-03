Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Thought Unicorns Don't Exist? Turns Out They Live In A Chinese Cave"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Thought Unicorns Don't Exist? Turns Out They Live In A Chinese Cave

They are almost blind, colorless, and possess the classic horn. They’re also fish.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

comments1Comment
Very pale white and pink cave fish with distinct horn above it's face. Tiny eyes that can hardly be seen. On a background of grey rocks and pebbles.

Meet Sinocyclocheilus longicornus.

Image credit: Xu. C. et al., 2023 ZooKeys (CC BY 4.0)

The last thing you might expect to find in a completely dark cave in China is a unicorn. But for researchers, that is exactly what happened. The new species belongs to the genus Sinocyclocheilus and has a rather unusual appearance – but, of course, the classic unicorn horn.

In southern China, 32 specimens were collected from a cave during a cavefish diversity survey. It turns out that 15 of these specimens represented a totally new species. The new species was carefully compared to known species within the same genus using morphological comparisons and phylogenetic analysis and was given the name Sinocyclocheilus longicornus sp. nov., from the Latin words "longus", meaning long, and "cornu", meaning horn. 

Advertisement
Adult male Sinocyclocheilus longicornus dead specimen on black background. Views from each side.
Scientists are trying to work out the purpose of the horn.
Image credit: Xu. C. et al, 2023 Zookeys (CC BY 4.0)


This new discovery brings the number of species in that genus to 77, 13 of which are found in the same province – Guizhou – as the new species, and all of which are found in China. 

The new species has an unforked horn-like structure on its forehead and small eyes that are degenerated, meaning it can’t see well. However, since it lives in total darkness, it doesn’t need them. Some species in the same genus lack the horn-like structure and these are found to live in more well-lit waters, leading researchers to believe that the horn could be related to the new species’ dark lifestyle. 

boook svg

Related Stories

Genetics Behind Differences In Male And Female Organs Decoded For First Timearrow
A Stunning Underground Galaxy of Glowwormsarrow
Rats Can Fantasize About Traveling To Imaginary Placesarrow

Cavefish often have unusual morphological characteristics. In Mexico, cavefish are shedding light on human obesity by being particularly rotund. Meanwhile, in Thailand, they have learnt to walk and climb.

The cavefish is between 10.5 to 14.6 centimeters long (4.1 to 5.7 inches) and has a lack of pigmentation in it’s scales, giving it a ghostly whitish appearance. The pool in which it was found measures only 1.8 meters wide (5.9 feet) and less than a meter deep (2.6 feet). The team found that the new species was not closely related to other long horned species in the same genus and suggest that comparing the environmental conditions to these other species may reveal what the horn is used for. 

Advertisement

The study is published in ZooKeys.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • fish,

  • animals,

  • China,

  • caves,

  • cavefish,

  • unicorns

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Genetics Behind Differences In Male And Female Organs Decoded For First Timemale and female lion lying together on a rock
natureanimals

Genetics Behind Differences In Male And Female Organs Decoded For First Time

clock2 hours ago
comments1
A Stunning Underground Galaxy of GlowwormsTwo people stand looking up at the ceiling of a cave, which is covered in glowing blue dots.
natureNature

A Stunning Underground Galaxy of Glowworms

clock3 hours ago
share5
Rats Can Fantasize About Traveling To Imaginary Placescartoon rat with thought bubble showing tropical island
natureanimals

Rats Can Fantasize About Traveling To Imaginary Places

clock21 hours ago
share310