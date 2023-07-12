Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicine

This Is Why Men Get So Sleepy After Sex

The good news is they aren't just bored.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
share94Shares
A woman smiling at a man asleep in bed.

It's sleepy time.

Image credit: Realstock/Shutterstock.com

There's an old stereotype, based at least partly in truth, that men can tend to get a little bit sleepy after they orgasm during sex.

There are a number of reasons why this happens, and a few thoughts on what the evolutionary advantage of being a bit tired after having sex could be. First, let's deal with the biological aspect.

Advertisement

When you orgasm, you release a number of hormones, including oxytocin, prolactin, gamma-aminobutyric acid, and other endorphins. These are all things that will contribute to feelings of sleepiness, with oxytocin playing a key role.

“The hormone, which is released during orgasm, is associated with reducing stress, reducing defensiveness and fostering immobility without fear. That's the ideal situation for going to sleep,” Dr Sue Carter, of Indiana University's Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender and Reproduction, explained to HuffPost.

“To be able to lie still at night and not having your brain racing and thinking about the things that are bothering you, or that you have to do the next day, is ideal for quality rest.”

Prolactin is also thought to play a large role in sleepiness, as well as in decreasing arousal following sex. People with higher levels of prolactin have been found to have increased daytime sleepiness, suggesting a link between the hormone and feelings of drowsiness. 

Advertisement

Interestingly, one study – which had men and women having sex or masturbating in the lab – found that the increase in prolactin was 400 percent greater following intercourse rather than masturbation, suggesting it is more "physiologically satisfying", according to the study's authors. Prolactin was also thought to play a role for why men can't go for "round 2", however recent research has shown that might not be the case.

As for why this is useful from an evolutionary standpoint, we don't really know for sure. The cocktail of hormones released after orgasm is thought to have a role in bonding with your partner, and it's possible that the feelings of sleepiness are more of a side effect. Others have suggested it could be to do with preventing women – whom studies have found can get just as sleepy as men after sex, particularly after orgasm – from seeking other partners, which is significantly more difficult to do when asleep. Both these theories, of course, would need exploring with more research.

As for why the stereotype is of men falling asleep, rather than men and women, that may be more to do with the orgasm gap.

"[The sleep-inducing hormones] seem to be secreted in equal amounts in men and women," physicians and writers Mark Leyner and Billy Goldberg wrote in their book Why Do Men Fall Asleep After Sex?: More Questions You'd Only Ask a Doctor After Your Third Whiskey Sour, "but we all know who orgasms more frequently".

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • sex,

  • hormones,

  • sleep,

  • orgasm

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Studying Music Can Increase Brain Gray Matter In Older Adultsolder man and woman playing the piano together
healthneuroscience

Studying Music Can Increase Brain Gray Matter In Older Adults

clockJul 12 2023
share46
Belly Button Stones Can Be Found Exactly Where You'd Expectbelly button stone
healthhealth

Belly Button Stones Can Be Found Exactly Where You'd Expect

clockJul 11 2023
share62
Transparent Mice: New Techniques Turn Mice See-Through To Revolutionize Cancer Therapymouse model
healthmedicine

Transparent Mice: New Techniques Turn Mice See-Through To Revolutionize Cancer Therapy

clockJul 11 2023
comments2
share33