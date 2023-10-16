Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Think This Giant Spider Is About To Eat The Small One? Think Again"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Think This Giant Spider Is About To Eat The Small One? Think Again

This orb weaver vs. dewdrop shot from Wildlife Photographer of the Year shows size isn't everything.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

share70Shares
a golden orb weaver silhouette dwarfing a dewdrop spider

These two spiders are a golden example of a kleptoparasitic relationship.

Image credit: © Jerry (Tin Yuen) Tsang, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

When IFLScience visited Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023, there was one photo that really stopped us in our tracks. On the surface, it looks as if a small arachnid is about to meet its end at the hands (or legs, as it were) of a monstrous spider. However, when it comes to the battle of orb weaver versus dewdrop spider, it's a lot more complicated than that.

The wildlife photographer behind the shot is Jerry (Tin Yuen) Tsang whose image “Living Dangerously” was highly commended in the Behaviour: Invertebrate category. Capturing it involved hanging out among the spiderwebs for two hours, Tsang told IFLScience, but the astonishing result tells a fascinating story.

Advertisement

“This is a very unique kleptoparasitic relationship between a golden orb weaver (Nephilia pilipes) and a dewdrop spider (Argyrodes sp). The Argyrodes lives by the web of the golden orb weaver rent-free as they themselves don’t build webs, snacking on any prey too small to be noticed by the big girl, and in some cases, the Argyrodes can even [feed] on the host itself when it moults and becomes defenseless.”

Looking at the enormous silhouette of the orb weaver looming behind the petite dewdrop, it’s hard to imagine that it’s not the latter who becomes dinner, and yet in this relationship, it’s the smaller of the two arachnids who poses the real threat. For Tsang, it was an altogether different invertebrate that was causing problems during the shoot.

“Although it sounds dreadful to be in spiderwebs for hours surrounded by five to eight spiders as big as your hand, I had fun as I’m the crazy spider guy (I have put them on my face before),” he told IFLScience. “The species of spider I’m photographing is called the Golden Orb Weaver because the webs they make actually look golden! It was glimmering under the harsh afternoon light and quite beautiful, the only thing I didn’t like was the mosquitoes that [were] slowly driving me mad.”

Tsang’s image features in the 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition alongside Laurent Ballesta’s winning image of a horseshoe crab, and another arresting highly commended shot of a stargazer captured by Pietro Formis. It’s an achievement many wildlife photographers covet and by all accounts an unforgettable experience to be selected.

Advertisement

“It was absolutely phenomenal!” Tsang continued. “When I stood in that hall with hundreds of world-class photographers, I knew that I [had] made it. I just want to congratulate all the participants and winners in this competition, I am honoured to stand alongside as an opponent, but also as a comrade, a comrade to fight against the world in means of saving our planet, our future, and ourselves.”

“Let us use art and facts to make the world a better place, and one day, we will see the sunrise on the horizon, brighter, higher, brimming with beautiful shades of gold and orange, more than it ever has before.”

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London, and is open from October 13, 2023 until June 30, 2024.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • spider,

  • animals,

  • wildlife,

  • golden orb weaver,

  • wildlife photography,

  • wildlife photographer of the year

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

What Are The Five Largest Islands In The World?A Earth view over Africa, the Mediterranean and the Middle East taken during the Apollo 11 Mission in 1969.
natureplanet earth

What Are The Five Largest Islands In The World?

clock8 hours ago
share1
Predatory Stargazers Are Much Easier To Photograph Than They Are To Finda stargazer fish staring out from the seabed waiting for prey
Exclusive Interview
natureanimals

Predatory Stargazers Are Much Easier To Photograph Than They Are To Find

clock9 hours ago
share14
Only 21 Of These Enormous Chicken Frogs Remain Alive In The WildMountain Chicken From
natureanimals

Only 21 Of These Enormous Chicken Frogs Remain Alive In The Wild

clock10 hours ago
comments1
share46