Advertisement

Nature

These Maps Reveal The Coasts You're Actually Facing When You Look Out To Sea

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockMar 30 2016, 17:48 UTC
711 These Maps Reveal The Coasts You're Actually Facing When You Look Out To Sea
Beyond the sea. Andy Woodruff

If you looked straight out across the Atlantic Ocean from the east coast of the United States what would you expect to be facing? It’s fairly likely that you would actually be viewing the west coast of Australia and possibly even Asia’s south coast, if you could hypothetically see that far.

Advertisement

In a project called Beyond the Sea, cartographer Andy Woodruff has created a series of maps showing where our line of sight actually leads us if we gaze out over the ocean. What we would potentially see is all to do with Earth’s curvature, but also, coastlines are often jagged and face in all kinds of directions.

Andy actually did a lot of the leg-work and calculations himself, as well as designing the graphics. As he explains fully on his website: “Taking ‘across the ocean’ to mean directly across, perpendicular to the coast, then what’s across the ocean depends on where you’re standing!

“To get a rough idea of what direction the world’s coastlines face, I’m calculating the angle between every pair of adjacent coastal vertices in medium scale Natural Earth data, then placing a point in between them and measuring the view from there based on that angle.”

Each map shows the coastal views to the labeled continent. So, for example, the map below shows that Asia can be seen from coastlines of Africa, Australia, and even South America.

Advertisement

All images courtesy of Andy Woodruff

Asia

Europe

Advertisement

Australia and Oceania

Africa

South America

Advertisement

Antarctica

Nature

  • earth,

  • map,

  • infographic,

  • cartography,

  • flat earth

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Nature Stories

IFLScience Meets: Director Pamela Gordon On "Lion: The Rise And Fall Of The Marsh Pride"pamela gordon
animals

IFLScience Meets: Director Pamela Gordon On "Lion: The Rise And Fall Of The Marsh Pride"

clockAug 17 2022
Thankfully, This Creature Without An Anus Is Not Our Earliest Known AncestorFront and side view of Saccorhytus, once thought to be the first representative of the deuterostomes, which include vertebrates, it is now considered just another early ecdysoszoan
animals

Thankfully, This Creature Without An Anus Is Not Our Earliest Known Ancestor

clockAug 17 2022
What Are "Hunger Stones" And Why Did They Terrify People In Europe?The famous hunger stone found in the Elbe river near the northern Czech town of Decin
climate

What Are "Hunger Stones" And Why Did They Terrify People In Europe?

clockAug 17 2022