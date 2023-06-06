Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth

The World’s Oldest Ocean Is Also The Biggest And The Deepest

Be more Pacific.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

clockPublished
share11Shares
Ripples on top of the ocean surface with a sunset sky in the background.

The oldest, biggest, and deepest ocean in the world. 

Image credit: NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, Deepwater Wonders of Wake

While most of us love a trip to the seaside and a refreshing dip in the ocean, have you ever stopped to consider how old these giant bodies of water actually are? Far predating the dinosaurs, we explore the world’s oldest ocean.

The mighty Pacific Ocean is the largest and deepest of the world’s ocean basins, as well as the oldest, containing rocks that date back about 200 million years according to NOAA. The Pacific covers an area of 163 million square kilometers (63 million square miles) and is so large that it could contain all of the land on Earth. 

Advertisement

The world’s oceans are constantly changing as the tectonic plates in Earth’s crust move; this means that the Pacific Ocean is actually shrinking, as the Atlantic Ocean expands towards it. Within the Pacific is an area referred to as the "Ring of Fire" because of the high levels of volcanic and earthquake activity in these tectonic plates. 

As the oldest ocean in the world, it seems only right that it is also home to some very old seawater. According to research, the oldest water in the North Pacific has been trapped in a “shadow zone” deep under the surface for around 1,000 years. 

Related Stories
boook svgScientists Found Two Gigantic Structures Deep Within The Earth. They Could Be The Remains Of An Ancient Planet
boook svg"Tourons" Spotted Taking Photos On Top Of Scalding Yellowstone Thermal Vent
boook svgBanana The Lobster Gets A Flatmate As UNE Scoop Another One-In-30-Million Crustacean

However, this is still pretty young in comparison to the oldest water in the world. A remnant from the North Atlantic Sea, this ancient H2O was found under the Chesapeake Bay in an impact crater that was formed 35 million years ago. The water is thought by scientists to be between 100 and 145 million years old and has always been there, but was released by the impact of the asteroid and then trapped underneath. The water is so old that it has twice the salinity of modern seawater.

Older still is a tiny piece of the world's oceanic crust that lies undisturbed in the Mediterranean Sea. Thought to be around 340 million years old, it was formed when hot molten rock called magma welled up and then cooled. As it cooled at the mid-ocean ridge, the minerals in the magma became magnetized, allowing researchers to find the area with their magnetic sensing equipment. 

Advertisement

If all this talk of old water has wet your whistle, check out the oldest lake and the oldest river too. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • ocean,

  • sea,

  • seawater,

  • pacific ocean,

  • planet earth

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Scientists Found Two Gigantic Structures Deep Within The Earth. They Could Be The Remains Of An Ancient PlanetEarth, split open so you can see the mantle and core.
natureplanet earth

Scientists Found Two Gigantic Structures Deep Within The Earth. They Could Be The Remains Of An Ancient Planet

clockJun 6 2023
comments2
share28
"Tourons" Spotted Taking Photos On Top Of Scalding Yellowstone Thermal Ventyellowstone vents
natureplanet earth

"Tourons" Spotted Taking Photos On Top Of Scalding Yellowstone Thermal Vent

clockJun 6 2023
share32
Banana The Lobster Gets A Flatmate As UNE Scoop Another One-In-30-Million Crustaceancalico lobster
natureanimals

Banana The Lobster Gets A Flatmate As UNE Scoop Another One-In-30-Million Crustacean

clockJun 6 2023
share4